What Is Skipper’s Name in ‘Gilligan’s Island’? It’s Mentioned in the Pilot

The Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.) is an essential character on the TV show Gilligan’s Island . As the Captain of The Minnow, he crashed onto the deserted isle that he and his fellow castaways called home. Without his expertise and survival skills, the group might not have made it through life on the island. Let’s look at some interesting facts about the famous captain.

Alan Hale Jr. as Skipper on Gilligan’s Island I CBS via Getty Images

What is Skipper’s real name on ‘Gilligan’s Island’?

Skipper provided lots of humor and entertainment to Gilligan’s Island fans. Throughout the series’ three-year run, viewers got a kick out of his outbursts toward his first mate Gilligan (Bob Denver). Most of the time, he’d smack Gilligan with his hat whenever the first mate did something dumb. Although Gilligan was annoying, the Skipper was also protective of his “little buddy.”

During the series, the captain is always referred to by his nickname. However, that’s not his real name. According to MeTV , his actual name is Jonas Grumbly, mentioned only once.

RELATED: What Is the Theme Song for ‘Gilligan’s Island’?

Alan Hale Jr. played the lovable, but gruff Minnow captain

Casting the role of Skipper was a challenge for Gilligan’s Island creator Sherwood Schwartz. Many actors auditioned for the role, including All in the Family star Carroll O’Connor , yet none of them captured the essence of the character. Then one night while out to dinner, Schwartz ran into Hale, who he thought would make a good Skipper.

Hale was interested; however, the audition proved to be a challenge . The actor was in Utah filming a movie, and his audition was the next day. Hale wasn’t going to miss out on the big opportunity. The actor rode on horseback to a local highway where he hitchhiked to Las Vegas; from there, he flew to Los Angeles, making it on time.

Hale’s dedication paid off because he won the coveted role of the beloved Minnow captain.

Skipper’s real name is mentioned in the pilot of ‘Gilligan’s Island’

While Jonas Grumbly is a strong name, it’s hard to imagine anyone calling the Skipper by that name. The only time Skipper’s real name is mentioned during the pilot episode of Gilligan’s Island . A radio announcer reveals the identities of the Minnow’s castaways.

After the pilot, Skipper’s real name isn’t mentioned much afterward. Skipper became one of the most lovable characters in the series. Yet, one must wonder how it would’ve been if the other castaways referred to him as Jonas.

RELATED: ‘Gilligan’s Island’: Why Weren’t Dawn Wells and Russell Johnson Included in the Opening Credits?