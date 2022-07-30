ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three Shootings, Two Homicides Within 12 Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajzqW_0gyqJzvH00
The Baltimore Police Department reported three shootings before noon on Saturday, July 30. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

The violence in Baltimore is raging as police investigate three shootings - two fatal - that were reported before noon on Saturday, July 30.

Between 12:30 a.m and 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Baltimore Police Department reported three separate investigations that spanned across the city.

Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street at approximately 12:31 a.m., where they located a 19-year-old and 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were transported to area hospitals, and the teen was later pronounced dead. The condition of the 21-year-old was not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.

Hours later at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found a 58-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of North Mount Street.

Paramedics responded to the area and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later, at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a Shot Spotter alert, and upon arrival, they located an 18-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid and transported the teen to a local hospital, where he later died according to police.

No suspects have been identified. None of the victims have been named.

Each of the shooting incidents is under investigation by members of the Baltimore Police Department.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Eastern District detectives at (410) 396-2100, the Western District at (410) 396-2477, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

William Koppelman
3d ago

why is that a suprise. the GREAT MAYOR is doing nothing to stop it but let them do anything they want and get away with it

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Shooting investigation underway on Baltimore Washington Parkway, police say

BALTIMORE -- A possible shooting between two cars Tuesday afternoon on Baltimore-Washington Parkway is under investigation, U.S. National Park Police said. The agency said police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting between cars in the southbound lanes of the highway in the D.C. area.A minor was injured by debris after a bullet struck an uninvolved third car, investigators said. The minor's family declined medical attention. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in the incident is asked to call (202)- 379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov  Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story. 
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; Squeegee worker fatally shot

An Amazon driver was carjacked and run over by her own vehicle on Saturday in the Wyman Park neighborhood near Johns Hopkins University. Officials say the driver -- Chelsea Nicolette, a single mother of three -- was delivering packages early when a carjacker took her car, realized the car fob was not in the ignition and returned to the scene and ran over the woman.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Teen Reported Missing From Bethesda

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland teen who has gone missing from Bethesda, authorities say.Domonic A. Caguay, 15, was last seen on Sunday, July 31 in the 5100 block of Dudley Lane, according to Montgomery County Police.Caguay is 5-foot-6, and weighs 120 pounds. He has blac…
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore 14-Year-Old Shot In Back Of Head: DEVELOPING

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the back of the head in Baltimore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. On July 31, sometime before 5:15 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Lake Avenue, initial reports said. A medic was requested and no further...
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police

A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
ABERDEEN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed after being shot in the head in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. According to police, officers responded to a scene near Kermit Court in South Baltimore for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy