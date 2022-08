President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden will travel to Hemlock, Michigan on Tuesday, August 2, the same day as Michigan's primary election.

The President is expected to deliver remarks about the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and its impact on American manufacturing, good-paying jobs, and economic and national security.