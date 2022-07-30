ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Top 10 best thrash metal power ballads

By Dave Everley
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Thrash metal : a bunch of spotty, drunken kids in white hi-top sneakers and T-shirts with their own band’s name on it, making a 100mph racket while jacked on speed and cheap liquor, right? Absolutely. And that’s why it was so brilliant.

But even the most raging thrasher had a soft side, or if not a soft side, then a part of them that wanted to get played on MTV. That’s why pretty much every band from Metallica down dropped at least one epic power ballad at some point during their career, shifting from the usual thrash fare to singing about women, heartbreak and death. OK, mostly death.

We’ve rounded up 10 of these classic slow(er) jams as a reminder that thrash’s finest could dial it down when they wanted.  Sure, none of these tracks are ever gonna be confused with Every Rose Has Its Thorn , but they’ve still got the power to get those Zippos aloft.

Metallica - Fade To Black (1984)

The big daddy of thrash ballads. This stellar Ride The Lightning slow burner was either a brooding meditation on death or the sound of James Hetfield being really upset after someone nicked the band’s gear from outside a gig. Either way, it was a bolt from the blue when it landed in 1984 – suddenly every thrash band had permission to show off their sensitive side, even if metal’s primeval gatekeepers cried ‘Sell out!’ Good to see some things haven’t changed.

Metal Church - Watch The Children Pray (1986)

Seattle wasn’t always Grunge Central – Metal Church were repping the Rainy City’s thrash scene way before Nirvana ruined the keg party. The six-minute centrepiece of their second album, 1987’s The Dark , shifted from sparse, heat-haze atmospherics to razor-edged riffing, powered by the sandpaper-edged voice of singer David Wayne (RIP). MTV even gave it a few plays, though ultimately it didn’t break the band out of thrash’s C-list.

Flotsam & Jetsam – Escape From Within (1988)

Best known as The Band Who Lost Jason Newsted To Metallica, Flotsam & Jetsam were the archetypal thrash foot-soldiers. But this stately highlight of the Phoenix outfit’s second album No Place For Disgrace showed they were clued-up enough to notice the thrash ballad bandwagon as it trundled past and swiftly hop onboard, while Escape From Within ’s bleak, euthanasia-themed lyric beat the similarly inclined One to the punch by six months.

Megadeth - In My Darkest Hour (1988)

OK, it’s strictly not a ballad – it starts heavy and gets heavier. But in terms of pacing, atmosphere and sentiment, this towering standout from 1988’s So Far, So Good… So What! absolutely fits the bill. Partly Dave Mustaine’s tribute to fallen former Metallica bandmate Cliff Burton and partly a seething, self-pitying barrage aimed at Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield for not telling him the bassist had passed away, it’s as emotionally raw as thrash ever got.

Testament - The Ballad (1989)

1989’s big-budget Practice What You Preach was Testament’s shot at gaining promotion to the nascent Big Four. It didn’t pay off, but it did serve up this slice of maudlin majesty. Sure, that title couldn’t have been more on-the-nose, and yeah, it followed the Fade To Black template a little too closely, but its epic kick from stark rumination to blazing climax is absolutely inarguable. They’d mine the same seam with subsequent ballads such as The Legacy and Return To Serenity , but this was their first and best.

Overkill – The Years Of Decay (1989)

Who’da thunk the band who once released an EP titled Fuck You!!! would have ever shown off their sensitive sides? But New York ragers Overkill did just that with their fourth album’s epic eight-minute title. Shrieker-in-chief Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth reigned in his paint-peeling vocals for a second, while soon-to-depart six-stringer Bobby Gustafson showed he was one of the era‘s great under-rated guitarists. The crashing finale is as epic as anything thrash ever served up.

Onslaught - Welcome To Dying (1989)

Brit thrashers Onslaught had cycled through two singers in as many albums before they hit on powerhouse vocalist Steve Grimmett, a man who could hit notes his contemporaries would have struggled to reach with a cherry-picker. The towering cornerstone of their third album, In Search Of Sanity , showcased Grimmett’s staggering voice, but it was also a lesson in sustained dynamics, played out over 12 blockbusting minutes.

Artillery – Don’t Believe (1990)

European metal bands had a vicious edge their US counterparts mostly lacked, and semi-forgotten Danish snarlers Artillery were no exception. But with Don’t Believe , the Taastrup terrors turned in a textbook Euro-thrash ballad, shifting from Scandinavian solemnity to leather-jacketed velocity and back again. The definition of ‘cult classic’.

Death Angel – Room With A View (1990)

Bay area thrash pups Death Angel were all about 12 years old when they got started in the mid-80s, but they grew up fast. 1990’s Act III album was the work of a band straining as the scene’s self-imposed restrictions – never more so than on the mostly acoustic Room With A View , which saw guitarist Rob Cavestany and singer Mark Osegueda sharing vocals. The thrash metal More Than Words , pretty much.

Evile - In Memoriam (2011)

Proof it wasn’t just the 80s kids who had whole thrash ballad thing nailed. UK thrash revivalists Evile were blindsided by the unexpected death of bassist Mike Alexander in 2009 at the age of just 32. They paid tribute two years later via the heartfelt In Memoriam , which saw the Huddersfield horrors reign in the hair-whipping and heavy metal gurning. For a band who were mostly about the yuks, this was genuinely moving.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 3

Related
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
Louder

Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Bobby Gustafson
Person
Steve Grimmett
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Dave Mustaine
Person
James Hetfield
Louder

The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, Alter Bridge, Dead Cross – these are the 10 best new metal songs this week. Plus: vote for your favourite!. You know it's a special week when the return of Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne working together isn't even the biggest news of the week. No, we've got a brand new Slipknot album to look forward to, a Megadeth/Ice-T collab to marvel at and 'the heaviest Muse song ever'.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrash Metal#Metal Music#Heavy Metal#Mtv#Zippos#Grunge
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy