Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Todd N Holly Retterer
3d ago

She can't take care of her self obviously let alone a child..some should never be parents. It's just getting worse by the day. These poor children don't deserve this it's so terrible

Squad 51 KMG 365
3d ago

neighbors said they saw her leave the house 45 minutes or so ago???? wth?? they didn't think to call the cops or help??

unthinkable456
3d ago

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. In this case I'm talking about becoming a parent smh

