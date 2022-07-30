Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who admitted to driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County will be moved from jail to a treatment center next week. A judge found Suzanna Norris, 50, guilty in June and sentenced her to six months but allowed her to serve half the sentence in a treatment program. After serving about two months in jail, court documents show Norris will be released on Aug. 1 to go to a treatment program.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO