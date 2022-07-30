Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

www.wymt.com
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Mega Millions jackpot pending, 1 winner possibly in Illinois
The Illinois Lottery listed the jackpot prize as “currently pending.”
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
Powerball is now top jackpot at $187 million; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot ride was fun while it lasted. But a single ticket sold in Illinois won the $1.34 billion jackpot in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing, so the jackpot has reverted back to $20 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
wdrb.com
Here are the Mega Millions numbers drawn for Friday's $1.28 billion jackpot!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With $1.28 billion up for grabs, Mega Millions players are ready to check their tickets. Here are the numbers for Friday's drawing. Keep in mind, the odds of winning are 1 in 302 million, but it's worth a shot!. Here are the numbers: 13, 36, 45,...
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
FLASH FLOOD WARNING Issued for Kentucky, West Virginia
DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN.
wymt.com
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
