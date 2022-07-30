ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting investigation, lawyer says

 3 days ago
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting

The lawsuit alleges that the state police have unlawfully withheld records, including body camera footage and emergency communications, during the Robb Elementary shooting. “Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
UVALDE, TX
Texas Drilling Permit and Completion Statistics for July 2022

AUSTIN – The Railroad Commission of Texas issued a total of 901 original drilling permits in July 2022 compared to 779 in July 2021. The July 2022 total includes 782 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 15 to re-enter plugged wellbores and 93 for re-completions of existing wellbores.
TEXAS STATE
Cynthia Gómez honored for lifetime achievement

Eagle Pass, Texas—Cynthia Gómez, a 17-year veteran of the Sul Ross State University Rio Grande College Small Business Development Center, received her third State Star for the South West SBDC network, which earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award. Ten SBDCs with 140 total advisors compete in the annual...
EAGLE PASS, TX
State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.9 Billion in July

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.88 billion in July, 14.7 percent more than in July 2021, and the highest monthly collections on record. The majority of July sales tax revenue is based on sales made in June and remitted to the...
TEXAS STATE

