City seeks residents to help keep streets safe

For decades, residents and community leaders in Childs Park have voiced concerns over the pungent odors emanating from a cluster of industrial sites in the neighborhood. While St. Petersburg is not known as an industrial city, a several plants sit adjacent to several homes in the predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood of Childs Park on the city’s Southside. The Howco Environmental Services oil recycling plant is just a couple of blocks from the local recreation center, its splash pad and basketball courts. Residents have long complained of headaches or being forced indoors due to noxious odors in the area.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO