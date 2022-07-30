City seeks residents to help keep streets safe

stpetecatalyst.com
Florida's Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control
In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Report details noxious odors in Childs Park
For decades, residents and community leaders in Childs Park have voiced concerns over the pungent odors emanating from a cluster of industrial sites in the neighborhood. While St. Petersburg is not known as an industrial city, a several plants sit adjacent to several homes in the predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood of Childs Park on the city’s Southside. The Howco Environmental Services oil recycling plant is just a couple of blocks from the local recreation center, its splash pad and basketball courts. Residents have long complained of headaches or being forced indoors due to noxious odors in the area.
The Laker/Lutz News
Hillsborough County breaks record on property appraisals
Hillsborough County continues to report soaring property values, according to a news release from the office of the county’s property appraiser. The average sales price per square foot in 2021 was $200 for residential properties, up from $167 in the prior year. Gross sales for Hillsborough County residential was a record-breaking $12.94 billion, the release said.
stpetecatalyst.com
Moffitt revises plan for St. Petersburg
More affordable housing and an enhanced workforce programs are now in play for Moffitt Cancer Center and its partners in creating a mixed-use destination in St. Petersburg. During the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, the group recommended that the project should move forward after representatives from Moffitt, Atlanta-based developer TPA Group and UPC Insurance shared the tweaked plans with the committee.
Every Pinellas County public school now equipped with ALERT safety system
Every public school campus in Pinellas County has new, potentially life-saving technology in place. The system is called ALERT (Active Law Enforcement Response Technology).
Bay News 9
Pineapple Projects celebrates second anniversary amid housing crisis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The local non-profit Pineapple Projects is providing a critical resource during the housing crisis to families that are starting over. Pineapple Projects is a non-profit organization that provides resources to families amid the housing crisis. Founder Ashley Cornetet said that the need for household items...
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations. The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Hillsborough Eying 3.5 Acres Near USF For Affordable Housing
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County is exploring the option to purchase 3.5 acres near the University of South Florida for future use as affordable housing and possibly a community center and is asking for public input on the idea. The property is at
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Bay News 9
Hero using his business success to give back to community
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Meyer: Businesswoman, teacher looks to stop the decline in Pinellas County schools
I'm running to bring my expertise in the business world to be very responsible for our taxpayers and ensure that we are. This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take...
Delays clear on Howard Frankland Bridge
Commuters planning to take I-275 from Hillsborough into Pinellas County can expect serious delays as crews work to clear a vehicle fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge Tuesday evening.
More schools in Hillsborough and Pinellas qualify for free food all year
Hillsborough County Schools announced that 174 of its schools meet the criteria for a federal reimbursement program that gives all students free breakfast and lunch all year.
Former mayor Kriseman reacts to alleged interference in local St. Petersburg elections
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice launched a federal investigation Friday into the Russian government's possible interference into U.S. politics including local elections right here in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman commended investigators Monday in a facebook post saying, "It is vital...
tampabeacon.com
Philanthropists bring new Hillsborough charter school to fruition
TAMPA — If a spaceship’s course is off by a fraction of a degree at takeoff, it will miss its intended target by a wide margin. Dr. Kiran C. Patel used this analogy last week while stressing the importance of providing the best possible environment for young learners during their formative years.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
