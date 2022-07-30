ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

City seeks residents to help keep streets safe

stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control

In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Report details noxious odors in Childs Park

For decades, residents and community leaders in Childs Park have voiced concerns over the pungent odors emanating from a cluster of industrial sites in the neighborhood. While St. Petersburg is not known as an industrial city, a several plants sit adjacent to several homes in the predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood of Childs Park on the city’s Southside. The Howco Environmental Services oil recycling plant is just a couple of blocks from the local recreation center, its splash pad and basketball courts. Residents have long complained of headaches or being forced indoors due to noxious odors in the area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Hillsborough County breaks record on property appraisals

Hillsborough County continues to report soaring property values, according to a news release from the office of the county’s property appraiser. The average sales price per square foot in 2021 was $200 for residential properties, up from $167 in the prior year. Gross sales for Hillsborough County residential was a record-breaking $12.94 billion, the release said.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Moffitt revises plan for St. Petersburg

More affordable housing and an enhanced workforce programs are now in play for Moffitt Cancer Center and its partners in creating a mixed-use destination in St. Petersburg. During the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, the group recommended that the project should move forward after representatives from Moffitt, Atlanta-based developer TPA Group and UPC Insurance shared the tweaked plans with the committee.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Pineapple Projects celebrates second anniversary amid housing crisis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The local non-profit Pineapple Projects is providing a critical resource during the housing crisis to families that are starting over. Pineapple Projects is a non-profit organization that provides resources to families amid the housing crisis. Founder Ashley Cornetet said that the need for household items...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations. The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com

AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

Hero using his business success to give back to community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Philanthropists bring new Hillsborough charter school to fruition

TAMPA — If a spaceship’s course is off by a fraction of a degree at takeoff, it will miss its intended target by a wide margin. Dr. Kiran C. Patel used this analogy last week while stressing the importance of providing the best possible environment for young learners during their formative years.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa

Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy