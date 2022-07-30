ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two teenagers killed in separate shootings around Baltimore on Saturday

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asm8x_0gyqIsmP00

A teenager was killed in a double shooting in East Baltimore that left one other person injured.

Around 12:31 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street to respond to a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Later that day, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for another Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to officers, they provided medical assistance and took the victim to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

And City want tourists to come into the city. Oh wait, the city wants to pay the pay the bad guys, thus creating more bad guys. Way to go Baltimore

Reply
2
AKOU812
3d ago

I will never come to the City again nor will my family or friends. I hope everyone will do the same. it's nothing but lawlessness. the wild wild west.

Reply
2
 

