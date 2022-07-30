ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Bishop Robbed at Gunpoint During Live Online Sermon

 3 days ago
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight

NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back

Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store. The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair...
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Former New York dentist gets jail time for attempting to forcibly touch patient

A former New York dentist was sentenced to 45 days in jail for attempting to forcibly touch a patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, DDS, 75, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office in Tonawanda, N.Y., in May 2020, according to an Aug. 1 news release.
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
