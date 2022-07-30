New York Bishop Robbed at Gunpoint During Live Online Sermon

hudsonvalleypost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Walking Her Dog in Brooklyn Attacked by Bottle Wielding Assailant
NEW YORK, NY – A woman walking her dog, entering a building was stopped by...
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
