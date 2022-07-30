ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Bella Smith

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Qualities We Fall#White American#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy