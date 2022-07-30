Stray Player Discovers a Great Hidden Detail About the Robots

comicbook.com
New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Shared by Stardew Valley Creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today revealed a new screenshot from his next game which is entitled Haunted Chocolatier. Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier near the end of 2021 via a new trailer that gave fans an idea of what the game will be like to play. And while it seems like the project might not be releasing any time soon, Barone has now given eager fans something new to cling to in the interim.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Claims Popular Feature Is Being Removed
According to a new rumor, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite they will do so without a popular feature introduced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 1996 via Pokemon Red and Green. That said, when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released earlier this year, it perhaps evolved the formula substantially. While doing this, it removed or changed many features and mechanics considered classic to the series. For example, it removed auto evolution, much to the delight of many Pokemon fans. Rather than force players to spam "B" after every level when a Pokemon was ready to evolve it gave players agency in when a Pokemon evolves. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet walk this back, or apparently, the pair of games do.
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Shares Saddening Update With Fans
Masahiro Sakurai, the beloved director behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has shared a saddening update with fans related to the popular platform fighting game. For those that follow Sakurai on social media, they've likely become accustomed to seeing him post a new image associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate each day for a prolonged period of time. And while this trend is still continuing until this day, Sakurai has now said that this will no longer hold true later in the month.
Steam Making Big Change to Critically-Acclaimed Games
Valve is about to make a rather notable change on Steam that will affect some of the most critically-acclaimed games on the platform. For those that have ever visited Steam, they've likely been greeted with dozens of graphics and advertisements that highlight some of the best-reviewed games on the platforms. And while these graphics might help you to better understand just how lauded some of these titles are, Valve is now making it to where these images featuring certain accolades will no longer be allowed.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
Disney Announces Marvel Panels Details for D23 Expo
A slew of Marvel panels are coming to Disney's D23 Expo next month. San Diego Comic-Con featured Marvel Studios unveiling its Phase 5 and 6 plans, along with the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the comics side, new details concerning Christopher Cantwell ending his Iron Man run, Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch's Avengers Assemble Alpha, and the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web were announced. However, Marvel saved some of its big news for the Disney-focused D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, where a lineup of panels, stage events, guest appearances, exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and more are planned.
Star Wars: Cal Kestis Actor Addresses Live Action Appearance Rumors
Cameron Monaghan has addressed some of the rumors regarding Cal Kestis appearing in some kind of live-action Star Wars project. Cal Kestis was introduced to the world of Star Wars in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 2019 video game from Respawn Entertainment. It's one of the most beloved Star Wars games and is the only single-player-only Star Wars game to be released since Disney acquired the IP. Kestis became an immediate fan-favorite character, offering a new perspective to the decades-old franchise. When players meet him, Cal Kestis is hiding in plain sight just a few years after Order 66 and the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Kestis is a young Jedi who managed to avoid the genocide on his kind, but is exposed and put into grave danger. Since his debut, many have wanted to see him in a TV show or film.
Hogwarts Legacy Update Gives Harry Potter Fans Hope
A new Hogwarts Legacy update has given Harry Potter fans hope that some good news and a release date announcement are right around the corner. And this may seem obvious considering the game is still officially slated to release sometime this year, which means Avalanche Software is going to need to provide an update sooner rather than later, however, there's plenty of speculation that it's actually not coming out this year, but going to be delayed to 2023.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic
In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
Video of Dog Turned Into Arcanine Goes Viral on Tiktok
A Tiktok video of a poodle transformed into an Arcanine has gone viral. Earlier this week, Gabriel Feitosa, an internationally famous dog groomer, posted a video of his poodle Edea transformed into an Arcanine via "creative grooming," a process in which a poodle (or another dog) has their fur dyed using non-toxic products. Feitosa described his pup's day at the park as "Pokemon Go IRL," noting that Edea made lots of friends while cosplaying as the popular dog Pokemon. You can check out the video below:
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
Avengers: Secret Wars Might Not Be the Secret Wars You Want
It took a massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con to make it happen, but finally, Marvel Studios has made Avengers: Secret Wars official. When all is said and done, Secret Wars will be the sixth film in the Avengers franchise and may ultimately be the largest film Marvel Studios has ever made. Even then, it may not be the exact movie most fans of the franchise currently expect.
Massive LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle Goes On Sale Tonight
To celebrate their 90th anniversary, LEGO is going back to their roots in a big way with the LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle. Created as an ode to the original castle set from 1984, the 2022 version will include a whopping 4514 pieces, 22 minifigures, and loads of fun features and secrets like a working drawbridge and portcullis, hidden passageways, movable walls, dungeon escape routes, an armory, and a spinning waterwheel. This massive dose of LEGO nostalgia promises to be one of the most popular sets in ages, and your first chance to own it is happening tonight, August 2nd / 3rd at 9pm PST / 12am EST.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a Surprise for Mario Kart Fans
Nintendo has a special surprise for Mario Kart fans subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Nintendo fans haven't gotten a proper Mario Kart game since 2014 when Mario Kart 8 was released via the Wii U. And with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling like hotcakes on Switch, and Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit bolstering this offering, it may be a while before "Mario Kart 9" is released. Unfortunately, today's new surprise doesn't change this disappointing reality, but those subscribed to either tier of Nintendo Switch Online will be delighted to know that the latest free icons coming to subscribers are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe themed.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Today's Wordle Is One of the Most Difficult Yet
"Wordle 409 X" is trending, which means that a lot of players are struggling with today's puzzle. Today's puzzle features several common pratfalls that players will need to avoid, and the word appears to be one of the toughest puzzles players have encountered in quite a while. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
