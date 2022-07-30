ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: ‘Large-scale fentanyl trafficker’ in CT gets prison, faces immigration proceedings

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
The Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse in Hartford. Hartford Courant/TNS

A citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last residing in Stamford, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors.

Luis Miguel Rosario-Peralta, 32, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford and five years of supervised release, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities said, citing court documents and statements made in court, that the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit “identified Rosario-Peralta as a large-scale fentanyl trafficker.”

Investigators intercepted Rosario-Peralta in July 2019 “on a wiretap negotiating the sale of kilogram quantities of narcotics,” federal prosecutors said in a statement, and he was arrested that month in Yonkers, N.Y., after “he traveled to a drug stash location there and picked up approximately three kilograms of fentanyl.”

Peralta has been in custody since his arrest and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl on August 5, 2020, federal prosecutors said in the statement .

Rosario-Peralta faces immigration proceedings when he is released from prison, the statement said.

