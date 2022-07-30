Police identify victim in Old Town shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

LEWISTON Idaho (KPTV) - Idaho State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson in Lewiston, Idaho on Tuesday, according to Portland police on Wednesday. Police responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on the morning of July 24. When the car was found, Anderson hit and injured a Portland police officer with the stolen vehicle. The suspect also hit another car with two people inside before fleeing. An elderly woman riding in the other car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

