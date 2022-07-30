Police identify victim in Old Town shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Read on www.kptv.com
Police: Nearly 90 rounds fired during shooting in Old Town, 2 people arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following a shooting the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. No one was injured in the shooting. Parked vehicles and one building were struck by gunfire.
Police arrest suspect in deadly Gresham hit-and-run
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Wednesday. Officers responded to an alley behind 2208 Southeast 182nd Avenue and found a man dead at the scene. A security guard initially found the bicyclist. Investigators reviewed surveillance video then tracked...
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man who was shot last Friday is accusing Portland Police officers of leaving the scene of his stolen car, which the victim says caused one of the suspects who stole the car to come out of an apartment building and shoot him. On Friday...
Grand jury indictes Gresham man for July hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury indicted a Gresham man on Friday for a serious injury hit-and-run that happened in July, according to Gresham police. On July 18, Gresham police said they found 62-year-old Rennette Harris of Portland lying in the street after reports of the crash. She was taken to a trauma hospital for treatment where she remains as of Friday with serious injuries.
Man injured in shootout in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting near Northeast Everett Street and Northeast Grand Avenue, Thursday morning. Portland Police received a call at about 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.
Apartment fire in SE Portland caused by illegal fireworks, investigators say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Arson units have determined a Thursday apartment fire in SE Portland was caused by fireworks. Fire crews responded just after noon to the Briarwood East apartments at 3302 SE 122nd Avenue after multiple callers reported heavy smoke. Responders began searching buildings, finding flames on the backside of a one-story unit.
Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a July 31 shooting left one man with serious injuries. PPB says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Northwest Couch Street at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. After arriving, police found one man at the scene suffering from a “serious” gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and treated.
Police tactical team search Hillsboro property, make no arrests
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The sound of explosions jolted neighbors in Hillsboro awake Thursday morning. Hillsboro police, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tactical team surrounded a property on Southeast Witch Hazel just south of Tualatin Valley Highway shortly after 6 a.m. By mid-day, the search extended to a tire shop that is also on the property, with the fire department, animal control, and even search and rescue dogs brought in to help.
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
Two claim injuries after MAX train crashes into end of line bumper in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people reported injuries after a MAX train collided with an end of the line bumper in Milwaukie on Friday. TriMet reported at about 8:14 a.m. that the Orange and Yellow lines were delayed up to 15-30 minutes after a MAX train collided with the end of the line bumper at Southeast Park Avenue and Southeast 27th Avenue.
Man accused of injuring Portland police officer arrested in Idaho
LEWISTON Idaho (KPTV) - Idaho State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson in Lewiston, Idaho on Tuesday, according to Portland police on Wednesday. Police responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on the morning of July 24. When the car was found, Anderson hit and injured a Portland police officer with the stolen vehicle. The suspect also hit another car with two people inside before fleeing. An elderly woman riding in the other car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland, believed to be at risk
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing from her foster-care home on Monday. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division said she may be in danger. ODHS said Rohrbach frequents unhoused encampments in SE Portland. Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008. Height: 5-foot-7 Weight:...
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Hillsboro police officer sues Immigration and Customs Enforcement
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro police officer is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for an alleged Fourth Amendment violation, citing unreasonable seizure and arrest without probable cause. Edgar Garcia Garfias’ lawyers said he was driving on Tualatin Valley Highway after work when a silver truck pulled up behind...
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
One block in Old Town has seen a week of violence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since last Friday, one block in Old Town has been the center of violence. A public parking lot, bordered by Northwest 4th Avenue, Northwest 5th Avenue, Northwest Davis Street, and Northwest Couch Street, has had three injuries from gunfire and two homicides -- all between last Friday and this past Tuesday. Terry Breneman is a frequent visitor to Old Town. He said the violence sounds like a lot in a short period of time, but it’s normal from what he sees.
