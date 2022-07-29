Local Teen Organizes Barrel Racing Fundraiser for Uvalde Families

dallasexpress.com
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Neighboring town to Uvalde revokes NRA-aligned group's use of city space for fundraiser
HONDO, Texas — Just days before people planned to protest this Saturday's fundraiser hosted by an NRA-aligned group near the site of the May 24 elementary school massacre in southwest Texas, the city council in Hondo announced Monday that it revoked permission for the organization's use of the space where they planned to host the event.
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital
UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - University Health San Antonio posted on Twitter that the final patient from May’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. They shared video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway Friday and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff. Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.
‘So good and helpful’; Jose Flores Jr.’s family remembers 10-year-old
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. At just 10-years-old, Jose Flores Jr. was wise beyond his years. He lived in Uvalde with his parents and three younger siblings. His mother said he loved to pitch...
COVID Has Counterintuitive Effect on Local Country Clubs
Business has boomed at area country clubs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, however surprisingly, with many enjoying full membership rosters and long wait lists. Ridglea Country Club, a club in West Fort Worth, did not have a waitlist until 2021, when it first introduced a 1,600 membership cap. The waitlist has now reached 150; prospects could wait two years to be accepted.
Tickets for 36th Annual GrapeFest Now Available
Tickets for the 36th annual GrapeFest are now on sale. The four-day fall festival runs from September 15-18, 2022, in Grapevine and features signature events, like the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, and the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience. Sponsored by Bank of the West, GrapeFest is the largest...
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Trained, armed and ready—to teach kindergarten
RITTMAN, Ohio — Mandi, a kindergarten teacher in Ohio, had already done what she could to secure her classroom against a gunman. She positioned a bookcase by the doorway, in case she needed a barricade. In an orange bucket, she kept district-issued emergency supplies: wasp spray, to aim at an attacker, and a tube sock, to hold a heavy object and hurl at an assailant.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Texas Health Center for Women Opens
The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
DART Considering Distributing Millions in Excess Tax Money
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) may make a one-time payout of $270 million in excess taxpayer funding to Dallas and 12 other North Texas cities to whom it provides bus, rail, and shared ride services. DART serves 700 square miles from Plano to Glenn Heights. The money to be given...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Texas Heat Dangerous, Even Inside
Summer heat in Texas has reached intense highs in recent months and, in some cases, has proven dangerous. Health risks are associated with high heat, and even indoor spaces are not exempt, NBC 5 reported. Recently, workers and volunteers at the thrift shop Coat of Many Colors spoke about their efforts to deal with a broken air conditioning unit in the store in Bedford.
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Chewters Chocolate Factory Taste-Tests Texas
Canada-based Chewters Chocolates will expand business operations to Texas with a new, state-of-the-art chocolate factory. The 189,000-square-foot facility, which is being developed on a 10-acre plot of land in Phase II of the Rockwall Technology Park, will have up to four chocolate production lines. It will also have warehousing, office space, and a small retail store, according to a July 25 press release from the Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC).
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
