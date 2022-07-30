ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tuvalu’s beach volleyball players face disappearing sand due to global warming

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAp02_0gyqID1y00

Its entire population could fit inside Villa Park four times over, but the tiny Pacific archipelago of Tuvalu has the biggest possible reason to use its participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to stamp its identity on the world map.

Global warming is lapping at the fringes of the 26-square-kilometre nation with such haste that the majority of its five-strong team are forced to train on its airport runway, and its beach volleyball players routinely turn up to find the previous day’s practice court has succumbed to the waves.

“In these guys’ lifetime, if nothing changes their homeland won’t be there any more,” said Tuvalu’s Australian beach volleyball coach Marty Collins, after Ampex Isaac and Saaga Malosa lost their opening match 21-10 21-12 to England’s Javier and Joaquin Bello on the site of the former Smithfield fruit and vegetable market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqUWM_0gyqID1y00

“They don’t really have a beach that’s wide and flat enough to set up a court. A few places they have had courts in the last few years aren’t really there any more, partly because of global warming.

“In the last few months they had to make a court in the outer islands which a couple of hours’ boat ride away. They went there and they had a little camp. Put it this way – they weren’t staying in hotels out there.”

The issue of its deteriorating borders has become so acute that Fiji has offered some of its islands for Tuvaluans to relocate. “They’re there if and when they need to move, but obviously that’s Plan B,” added Collins. “They want to stay because they have their own language and culture. Hopefully by being here they are putting a face to the situation.”

In these guys' lifetime, if nothing changes their homeland won't be there any more

Tuvalu coach Marty Collins

Collins has been appointed by the sport’s governing body, the FIVB, as part of a project to accelerate the growth of the sport in Pacific nations such as Tuvalu and Vanuatu. The success of the programme became evident in 2018, when Vanuatu’s women’s team won a shock bronze medal.

Isaac, 24, is a part-time construction worker who was convinced to switch from indoor volleyball, the island’s nominal national sport, six months ago. Malosa is a skin-diver and spear-fisherman who makes a living by selling much of what he catches at local markets.

The duo made an immediate impact, teaming to win Tuvalu’s first team medal in international sport when they took bronze at the Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Mariana Islands in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtnPP_0gyqID1y00

The pair face two more group games against New Zealand and Cyprus, while Tuvalu is also represented in Birmingham by two boxers and a 100-metre sprinter. A sixth team member, sprinter Temalini Manatoa, did not travel to the Games after failing to take a Covid test.

“This (global warming) is a very important issue for us,” said Isaac. “We are not just representing our people and our smaller population, but we are representing the whole of the Pacific islands.

“We don’t really have a proper place to train and none of our beaches are all level, they all slope. Some of the beaches are getting smaller.”

Isaac and Malosa completed their opening match in spitting rain, conditions almost as alien to the duo, whose homeland’s temperature seldom dips below 37 degrees, as the English pair, twin brothers who were born in Madrid before moving to live in the UK in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BHMC_0gyqID1y00

For all their unlikely surroundings, some messages do manage to transmit the more than 9,000 miles that separate Birmingham from Funafuti, the capital of an archipelago whose highest peak is a vertiginous four metres and which, at is narrowest point, is barely wider than a standard tournament beach volleyball court.

“I didn’t know very much about Birmingham, but we know about Aston Villa in the Premier League,” smiled Isaac. “We just know about Aston Villa – not Birmingham.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England captain Sarah Hunter excited about future for women’s rugby

England captain Sarah Hunter believes women’s rugby has not even “scratched the surface” in terms of how big a sport it can become.Hunter’s team are the global pace-setters two months out from an eagerly anticipated World Cup in New Zealand.They top the world rankings, have won four successive Six Nations titles and are unbeaten for 23 Tests since losing to New Zealand in 2019.Such impressive achievements help underpin England’s status as World Cup favourites as they bid to reclaim a trophy they last won eight years ago.Hunter, a pillar of the women’s game who has won 134 caps during a...
WORLD
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast. The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkelling in waters around Cornwall when the attack happened. Authorities said the victim is believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite. The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance. Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK. A victim was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around south Devon. Only a handful of other shark attacks...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Heatwave: Drought and searing temperatures expected in Europe and UK

Another ‘brutal’ heatwave is building across south western Europe, with the UK on course for soaring temperatures from this weekend, according to forecasters.Temperatures in the UK will rise into the 30s, and forecasters warned little rain was on the horizon to ease the record dry spell currently underway since the last heatwave which pushed temperatures over 40C for the first time in history.The Met Office’s Annie Shuttleworth told The Independent that "very warm air" across continental Europe means temperatures could be 10C higher than average in some areas."Whilst not as extreme as recent heatwaves, persistent above average temperatures across...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Beaches#Volleyball Players#Volleyball Court#Australian#Smithfield#Tuvaluans
The Independent

The K2 Rush Hour: Climbers wait in long queues on deadly Himalayan summit

Overcrowding on the world’s second highest mountain has led to climbers forming the most perilous traffic jam in the Himalayas. Lining up in a narrow and vertical passage of ice, below a huge glacier, mountaineers were filmed waiting their turn to trek up Pakistan’s K2. A video taken by a sherpa – a local Himayalan expert mountaineer – shows the climbers dangling at the most dangerous spot of the mountain, called the Bottleneck. Posting the video on Instagram, Mingma G said a record 400 climbers taking on the summit on 22 July led to the hold-up. He wrote: “This is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Scotland’s regional airports worst hit for flight cancellations

A new study has revealed the UK’s worst airports for flight cancellations in recent months, with one English airport seeing more than one in six of flights cancelled.The study by money.co.uk analysed CAA Flight Cancellation data to reveal the UK airports that have seen the most flight cancellations in 2022 so far.Barra airport in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland has seen the greatest amount of flight cancellations this year so far, with 18 per cent of flights cancelled.The airport is a short runway airport sitauted in the bay of Traigh Mhòr at the northern tip of the island of Barra. It...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Record amount of seaweed is choking shores in the Caribbean

A record amount of seaweed is smothering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados as tons of brown algae kill wildlife, choke the tourism industry and release toxic gases.More than 24 million tons of sargassum blanketed the Atlantic in June, up from 18.8 million tons in May, according to a monthly report published by the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab that noted “a new historical record.” July saw no decrease of algae in the Caribbean Sea, said Chuanmin Hu, an optical oceanography professor who helps produce the reports.“I was scared,” he recalled feeling when he saw the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Is there a hosepipe ban in my area?

UK utility companies are beginning to introduce hosepipe bans to conserve water after England recorded its driest July since 1935.South East Water have announced prohibitions for Kent and Sussex coming into effect from Friday 12 August and running until further notice in response to an arid summer that saw southeastern England experience just 8 per cent of its expected rainfall for the month.It means that residents of those counties will no longer be allowed to use hosepipes or sprinklers to water their gardens or allotments, clean their cars or fill up swimming or paddling pools and risk a maximum fine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Hosepipe ban: What are they, why are they imposed and where have they been announced so far?

A number of water companies have introduced hosepipe bans after southern England recorded its driest July on record.The Independent looks at what the restrictions mean, why they are introduced and where they’ve been announced so far in Britain. What is a hosepipe ban? If a hosepipe ban, sometimes called a temporary use ban, has been introduced in your area it means you must not use a hosepipe that is connected to your mains water supply.The rules mean you must not use a hosepipe to water your garden, clean your car, fill swimming or paddling pools, ponds, clean windows,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy