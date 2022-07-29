Local Fire Destroys Three Homes, Damages Others

dallasexpress.com
Related
A 32-year-old old man from Fort Worth admitted to intentionally setting several grass fires in last few days, arrested and charged
Fort Worth, Texas – In the last two weeks, Fort Worth officials responded to about two dozen grass fires in the area. Although none of these fires resulted in deaths, injuries or damaged properties, in some cases, the flames came dangerously close to homes and people. The increasing number...
Fort Worth house catches fire, causes neighbors to worry of flames spreading amid extreme hot and dry conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas — The flames began along a wooden fence. Then, they engulfed a single-story home along Feathercrest Drive in north Fort Worth before spreading to the house next to it. Fort Worth fire officials deployed an attack line and extinguished the house fire Sunday afternoon. Neighbor Luis...
Man arrested on suspicion of starting 20 grass fires in Fort Worth
A man suspected of starting 20 grass fires in Fort Worth in the span of a week is behind bars. 32-year-old Julio Frausto is in the Tarrant County Jail on three charges, including arson and evading arrest.
Southbound Central Expressway/75 closed at Knox-Henderson due to accident, investigation
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in Uptown Dallas. It was just before 3:30 a.m. when the motorcycle crashed on south-bound Central Expressway near Haskell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
dallasexpress.com
95-Year-Old Local Woman Injured in Shooting
A 95-year-old local woman was shot in the leg when three gunmen unloaded on her house from the street on Wednesday. Elodia Rios was in her house at 2005 Chestnut Ave. in north Fort Worth when three unidentified individuals reportedly started banging on the home’s windows around 12:50 a.m., according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspected burglar charges armed homeowner in Pleasant Grove with fatal results
A Pleasant Grove confrontation turned deadly over the weekend when a man pretending to be armed charged a homeowner who really was. Late Saturday, police were told a man was trying to break into cars on Quinto Drive
Woman killed by pickup truck in Fort Worth, driver gets away on foot
A woman has died in Fort Worth where she was struck by a pick-up that then crashed into a home in the Glenwood Triangle neighborhood. The pick-up veered out of control on Bessie Street near Highway 287
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman yesterday. Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a car that pulled over to the shoulder on I-20
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway
AZLE, Texas - A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon. This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.
KHOU
Bodies of 3 missing children found in pond in northeast Texas
The three children were reported missing Friday night. Dive teams discovered their bodies in the pond Saturday morning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle has now been identified
he motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle over the weekend has now been identified as an Azle man named Brian Turner. Azle police report that Turner was riding on Highway 199 on Sunday when he was shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
The Lewisville Fire Department reported that two vehicles, namely a tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle, collided with one another on Saturday evening at around 7:30 PM in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040. Firefighters and police personnel were dispatched to the scene of the incident.
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Vacationers Killed in New Mexico Flood
The third member of a Texas family who went missing in a New Mexico flash flood was found dead on Tuesday. The body of Chris Cummings, 62, was found and retrieved on July 26; he was the last of the three victims, who hailed from Hale County, Texas, to be located after they were killed on July 21.
dallasexpress.com
Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation
Two Dallas Police Department officers were treated for heat exhaustion last week as the area temperature continued to hover in triple digits, a sign that this summer’s hot spell impacts everyone. Paramedics responded to an incident on Fairmont Street after Dallas PD officers were called to an allegedly unruly...
Comments / 0