Parent of young girl found in South Chicago located

fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Dyanla Rainey murder: Maywood police release photos of car wanted in her shooting death
MAYWOOD, Ill. - Police have released photos of a car used in the murder of a former Marshall basketball standout outside her home in Maywood last month. The 2003 Buick Regal with gray trim and tinted windows was seen approaching Dyanla Rainey’s driveway on July 24 before someone opened fire and struck her in the back, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death
Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
Shots fired inside Pace bus traveling on Bishop Ford Freeway
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
2 Chicago police officers maced while attempting to make arrest on West Side, department says
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night. A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran.
Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition
CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
nypressnews.com
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
WGNtv.com
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month. According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
nypressnews.com
Lincoln Square crash: Car plows into seating area near McDonald’s, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A car plowed into a seating area near a Lincoln Square McDonald’s Monday night, according to Chicago police. A woman was driving south in the 4800-block of North Lincoln Avenue about 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb, CPD said.
nypressnews.com
