ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Parent of young girl found in South Chicago located

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death

Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
RICHTON PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Chicago#Chicago Police#Clothing#Cbs#Cbs Rrb#South Jeffery Boulevard
WGN TV

Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition

CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

72-year-old man among 2 shot in South Shore

A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy