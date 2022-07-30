Dean Barry Joins Karate Combat 3 Months After Getting Disqualified On His UFC Debut For Eye Gouging

This is it … probably. Ric Flair’s Last Match is supposedly exactly what it says it is on the cover, the final pro wrestling match for Ric Flair, one of the greatest to ever grace the ring. Now 73, Flair is supposedly calling it quits on the 50th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut in 1972. Along with the main event, which will see Flair team with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, there’s an entire card that’s been put together for the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville featuring talent from across the country and around the world — some recognizable AEW, Impact and NJPW wrestlers included. If you can’t watch the show as it’s taking place, we’ve got you covered. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening for the latest. Ric Flair’s Last Match quick results: Scroll down for more detailed Ric Flair’s Last Match live results. 11

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO