Operation Homefront to distribute backpacks for children of military families

COLORADO SPRINGS — The national nonprofit, Operation Homefront will distribute 425 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children of military families at its Colorado Springs field office.

Backpacks will be handed out to pre-registered military families at the Operation Homefront field office located at 3724 East Pikes Peak Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade ® which serves military families facing tight budgets. The event comes at a critical time with the impact of inflation and rising costs.

The program helps alleviate the costs of school supplies allowing military families to apply those funds to other critical needs. This ensures a stronger start to the school year for struggling families.

For many of the nation’s military families, summer is a time of uncertainty as they frequently relocate from one duty station to the next. This overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools, and new careers, along with inflation and tightened budgets, takes a huge toll on military families sys Operation Homefront. This year, the nonprofit strives to eliminate financial challenges so that military families have one less worry as they acclimate.

During 2022’s campaign, Operation Homefront will distribute its 500,000th backpack since 2008, saving families more than $55 million in back-to-school expenses.

Operation Homefront is celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families. It’s mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked hard to protect.

The organization leads independent charity oversight groups. 88 percent of expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles.

