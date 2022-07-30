ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Operation Homefront to distribute backpacks for children of military families

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJAGA_0gyqFeCk00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The national nonprofit, Operation Homefront will distribute 425 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children of military families at its Colorado Springs field office.

Backpacks will be handed out to pre-registered military families at the Operation Homefront field office located at 3724 East Pikes Peak Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade ® which serves military families facing tight budgets. The event comes at a critical time with the impact of inflation and rising costs.

The program helps alleviate the costs of school supplies allowing military families to apply those funds to other critical needs. This ensures a stronger start to the school year for struggling families.

For many of the nation’s military families, summer is a time of uncertainty as they frequently relocate from one duty station to the next. This overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools, and new careers, along with inflation and tightened budgets, takes a huge toll on military families sys Operation Homefront. This year, the nonprofit strives to eliminate financial challenges so that military families have one less worry as they acclimate.

During 2022’s campaign, Operation Homefront will distribute its 500,000th backpack since 2008, saving families more than $55 million in back-to-school expenses.

Operation Homefront is celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families. It’s mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked hard to protect.

The organization leads independent charity oversight groups. 88 percent of expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Motorcycle charity ride to help children in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Riders 4 Children is inviting the community to the second annual “Riders for Ronald McDonald House” at Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ride will begin around 10:30 a.m. The motorcycle charity ride will end at The Public House at The Alexander located on 3104 N. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado City without a post office, again

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that a deal with the USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since then, residents have...
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

Reducing non-emergency ER visits in a post-pandemic world

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency Room doctors are sounding the alarm as Colorado’s hospital system shows cracks from post-pandemic pressure. Health experts are calling on the state to act while hospitals try to re-navigate patients needing care from depleting emergency departments. ER visits plummeted early in the pandemic, largely because fewer diseases were spreading […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Gift of History

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum(CSPM) is kicking off its Gift of History campaign showcasing its work in preserving and sharing Colorado Spring’s cultural history. Pioneers Museum is hoping to raise $100,000 to support its exhibits, programs, and the preservation of the artifact and archival collection. “Gift of History is a time when we […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Celebrate park & wildlife rangers on World Ranger Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Environmental agencies & wildlife experts across the nation are thanking their park rangers for World Ranger Day. Today we celebrate our hardworking and dedicated raners – thank you for all you do! Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Rangers across the world, we thank you! … We salute our dedicated women and men […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

National Night Out promotes healthy relationship with law enforcement

WOODLAND PARK — August 2 is National Night Out, a campaign that promotes community relationship with law enforcement. During National Night Out, Woodland Park community members were asked to lock their doors, turn on their outdoor home lights, and spend time with their neighbors. At Memorial Park, local organizations and several police departments set up […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
InsiderFamilies

Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022

The wave pool at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs.(Liana Moore/ Insider Families) Our family first visited Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs in 2017 when it first opened. I am not sure how five years has passed so quickly. We finally made a return visit this June 2022. The kids are five years older and it was still a ton of fun. This time we got to ride the big waterslides!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Charity#East Pikes Peak Ave#Operation Homefront
KXRM

Manitou Springs Pie Baking Contest winners announced

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Manitou Springs Pie Baking Contest took place on Monday, and an incredible Van Gogh-inspired pie took top honors in the adult division. The Pie Baking Contest is now in its 20th year, after being added to the “Good Ol’ Summertime Ice Cream Social,” which is in its 27th year. […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31

Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KXRM

CMZoo welcomes rescued 4-month-old Virginia opossum

COLORADO SPRINGS — My Big Backyard is home to a brand-new button-nosed furry face! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) welcomed Hubble, a 4-month-old Virginia opossum, to the zoo. “We named him Hubble because he’s still growing into his big ears, which kind of resemble the space telescope,” said Bryce Oberg, keeper in The Loft and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Neon’s Salon to give free ‘haircuts for smiles’

COLORADO SPRINGS — Neon’s Salon and Barbershop will provide free haircuts for school children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  The barbershop is located on 6130 Barnes Rd. Along with free haircuts, a carnival-style environment with food trucks, games, and more will be set up in the parking lot outside the salon. “It’s our way of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teller County Sheriff moving to Peak Alerts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Effective August 30, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office will no longer utilize the NIXLE platform for non-emergency alerts, and will instead move to using one platform for all notifications. Residents can now sign up for all emergency and non-emergency alerts through Peak Alerts. Residents only have to register at one place […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Wedding venue owner guilty of felony theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021. In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost. Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police officer retires after 32 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — Glen Fillmore is retiring after more than three decades serving the Pueblo community. He worked both for the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “To me, serving the community – you know, it’s big,” said Fillmore. “I grew up out in the county, but I’ve always considered Pueblo, my home. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Steps residents can take to prevent heavy equipment thefts

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office released a set of tips that residents can follow to prevent thefts. According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, there is a growing trend of high-dollar equipment thefts. Equipment such as excavators, loaders, mowers, backhoes, forklifts, chippers, skid loaders, tractors, and semi-trucks. Most of the thefts are happening […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy