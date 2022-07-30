ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teen struck, killed in St. Louis hit-and-run

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uujbI_0gyqFIys00

ST. LOUIS – A driver struck and killed a teenager late Friday evening in south St. Louis City.

Police have identified Matthew Nikolai, 17, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street, near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Trending: O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after floods

Investigators say Nikolai was struck by two vehicles, one of which left the scene. The first driver, who police say was driving an unknown pickup truck, was traveling westbound on Chippewa and approaching Ted Drewes. Nikolai walking from a parking lot across Chippewa toward Ted Drewes, before that driver struck him in the westbound lanes.

After that collision, the driver who initially struck the victim took off from the scene. Nikolai was then run over by a second driver and an 18-year-old driving a Ford Fusion. The second driver pulled over and police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the scene. Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Man shot and killed on I-55 Friday identified

ST. LOUIS – The person killed Friday night on I-55 has been identified. Deolandis Dabney, 27, was shot at about 12:30 p.m. on I-55 at South Broadway. Officers found him inside a four-door silver car suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The back passenger window was shot out, though it remains unclear […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man drowns while swimming in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

2-year-old finds gun, shoots himself in foot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A two-year-old boy shot himself in the foot Monday afternoon in south St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 17-year-old boy came to a residence to visit his girlfriend. He brought his firearm inside the residence and failed to secure it. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
O'fallon, MO
FOX 2

Police ask for help identifying Central West End robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a robbery suspect. Police said three people were robbed on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:15 a.m. in the 10 block of South Euclid. The three victims reported this incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Central Patrol Division. They told police “they […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs group walking in the Central West End

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a man seen robbing three people at gunpoint in the Central West End Wednesday. Just past midnight, two women and a man were walking on South Euclid when a black Kia Soul drove past and circled back around shortly. Police said the armed driver got out of the car and ordered them to give up their belongings. Surveillance video captured the suspect going through the man’s pockets before speeding off in the Kia.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 2

Felon gets 5 years; police find gun with him in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Police caught a convicted felon with a gun when they responded to a domestic violence incident in the Shaw neighborhood. Now that man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. In May, De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kq2.com

WRDCC reporting death of offender

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The WRDCC reported the death of an offender Sunday just before 5:00 p.m. According to a news release, 72-year-old John Dunn died of apparent natural causes. Dunn was serving a life sentence for first degree murder and life sentence for armed criminal action in Jefferson County. He...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy