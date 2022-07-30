Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police

Westminster police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in tracking down suspects in the fatal shooting of a Huntington Beach man on Sunday. Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 15200 block of Magnolia Street on a report of shots fired, according to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the Westminster Police Department. When officers arrived they didn’t see anything, so they cleared the call, MacCormick said.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO