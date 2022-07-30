Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police

mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Westminster Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting
Westminster police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in tracking down suspects in the fatal shooting of a Huntington Beach man on Sunday. Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 15200 block of Magnolia Street on a report of shots fired, according to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the Westminster Police Department. When officers arrived they didn’t see anything, so they cleared the call, MacCormick said.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The officer was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as 45-year-old Nuevo resident, Matthew Lewis. “We are saddened by the tragic and sudden...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia Missing in Cerritos Found
A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos was found Tuesday. James Carroll Cox was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was last seen about 1...
mynewsla.com
Norco Store Clerk Engages Armed Suspects, Shoots One
Four men allegedly tried to rob a Norco store but were confronted by a shotgun-wielding employee, who opened fire on the armed suspects, wounding one, authorities said Monday. Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin Kyle Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, and Jamar Elijah Williams, 26, of Las Vegas, were arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Sunday on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
mynewsla.com
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near Corona Roadway, But Circumstances of Death Unknown
A man was found dead on a Corona roadside, but the circumstances were unclear, authorities said Monday. The body was located about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Rincon Street, near Corydon Street, according to the Corona Police Department. The agency said that patrol officers were called to...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
foxla.com
Brianna Kupfer murder: UCLA student suffered 26 stab wounds in brazen daytime attack, autopsy reveals
LOS ANGELES - Brianna Kupfer, the UCLA graduate student killed in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store in Hancock Park in January, was stabbed 26 times, her newly released autopsy has revealed. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, is accused of fatally stabbing Kupfer on Jan. 13 while she...
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
mynewsla.com
Police Searching for Armed Suspect in Corona
Police were searching for an armed man in Corona Sunday, prompting a shelter-in-place order to be issued for residents at two neighboring apartment complexes Sunday morning. The Corona Police Department said they were looking for an armed suspect described as a “light skinned black male adult, wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side and a black T-shirt with a design on the front.”
