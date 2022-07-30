ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Cowboys Looking Into Former 1st Round Pick: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking into signing a former NFL Draft first round pick. According to reports, the Cowboys had former Falcons first round pick Takk McKinley in for a visit over the weekend. While McKinley hasn't been signed yet, the Cowboys are considering the move. McKinley has a...
Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season. The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier. Will that change in 2022?. It doesn't sound like it. That is not...
Cowboys Wide Receiver Injured: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are already lacking some notable depth at wide receiver right now, following the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup injury. Dak Prescott's weapons might've just taken another hit. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday. That is not good.
Cowboys Are Dealing With 3 More Notable Injuries

It's barely been a week, but the Dallas Cowboys are already banged up. It all started on Monday when wide receiver James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot. He was set to miss the next 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has now...
