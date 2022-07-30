www.sanluisobispo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Kelvin Joseph after fatal shooting incident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly addressed the Kelvin Joseph situation regarding his connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Dallas man, noting that Cowboys upper management has had ‘several discussions‘ about what to do with the former Kentucky and LSU standout defensive back. “We obviously...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Johnson Very Clear
Jerry Jones has been facing some criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's ring of honor. Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about his lack of a decision. "I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL・
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Looking Into Former 1st Round Pick: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking into signing a former NFL Draft first round pick. According to reports, the Cowboys had former Falcons first round pick Takk McKinley in for a visit over the weekend. While McKinley hasn't been signed yet, the Cowboys are considering the move. McKinley has a...
Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts
Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season. The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier. Will that change in 2022?. It doesn't sound like it. That is not...
Cowboys Wide Receiver Injured: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are already lacking some notable depth at wide receiver right now, following the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup injury. Dak Prescott's weapons might've just taken another hit. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday. That is not good.
NFL・
'Inside Knowledge': Cowboys Sign Takk McKinley? Jerry Jones Reveals Plan
"We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys Are Dealing With 3 More Notable Injuries
It's barely been a week, but the Dallas Cowboys are already banged up. It all started on Monday when wide receiver James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot. He was set to miss the next 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has now...
Mavs ‘Likely to Make Trade’ Before Season Begins?
The Athletic sees little roster improvement for the Dallas Mavericks with the loss of Jalen Brunson.
Rangers Sign Another Draft Pick
Texas has now agreed to terms with 13 of its 18 MLB Draft selections with the deadline today to wrap up negotiations with the other five.
Comments / 0