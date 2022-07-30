Find the BestRestaurants in Westchester

Orange County is home to many things including one village that is bursting at the seams with history. Was Washingtonville Named After our First President?. According to Krista who texted us, "before it was called Washingtonville, it was called "Little York" and "Matthews Field," and then the name was changed to Washingtonville". She told us that the name change to Washingtonville was done to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington. According to Wikipedia, the first president was said to have come through Washingtonville and watered his horse at a trough which was located under an elm tree in the center of the village.

WASHINGTONVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO