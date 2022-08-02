ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man dead after Saturday morning Springfield shooting

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xri2x_0gyqEZmC00

UPDATE: One of the gunshot victims taken to the hospital after police responded to the second incident died Monday.

His name was Jaiden Falls, an 18-year-old Springfield resident. A suspect has not yet been identified, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department.

This is the 12th homicide in Springfield in 2022.

Article originally published July 30, 2022 :

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police officers were called to two crime scenes early Saturday morning and found two people had been shot.

Springfield Police said they were first called to the gas station on South Scenic Avenue between West Walnut and Elm Streets just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The initial call was a “check person” call. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects.

LATEST CRIME REPORT: Why SPD says it’s important to keep your tags up to date

A short time later, officers were called to West Chestnut Expressway and Homewood Avenue to respond to reports of two gunshot victims.

Officers found two men had been shot there. One suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other man who was shot is in critical condition at a Springfield hospital.

Springfield Police told Ozarks First they believed this shooting was not random and that the suspect and the men who were shot knew each other.

Police will continue to investigate and search for the subject. They plan to check surveillance video from nearby businesses and seek out witnesses as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First will update this story as we learn more from police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Police investigating attack of couple in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident

Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Felon Charged After Springfield Homicide

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have arrested a convicted felon on gun charges in connection with last weekend’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of South Scenic. 19-year-old Jaiden Falls died and another man was shot. 40-year-old Deangelo Heard is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. KY3...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Scenes#Violent Crime#Springfield Police#Spd#Ozarks First
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman pleads guilty to abducting 3 boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The mother of three boys who were abducted in March in Springfield and taken to Arizona has pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with custody and has been put on supervised probation for five years. Brittany Barnes was sentenced to four years on each of the counts, but the sentences were […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video throwing large rocks into the windows of at least three businesses. The incidents happened on North Kansas Expressway between West College and West Olive Street. The owners of Velocity Motors, one of the affected businesses, asked not to be on camera but said they worry about this man returning. The unidentified man also attacked Show Me Tint, shattering multiple storefront windows and at least one vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Three Arrested After Chase In Springfield

Springfield Police arrested three people after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The three suspects were wanted in connection with an assault. Police sealed off the neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after they stopped the car. One person escaped custody. No other details have been released.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Wanted Man

Springfield Police are looking for a man accused of endangering a child. Rasheed Hakeem is charged with the crime in Greene County. Police say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and St. Louis. Hakeem is 6’3″, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
ksgf.com

Shooting In West Springfield Now A Homicide

(KTTS News) — One man has now died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police heard gunfire coming from the area around the White Oak Gas Station near Scenic and Walnut. Three men with gunshot wounds were later found in a car near Chestnut and College. Jaiden...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy