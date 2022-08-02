Man dead after Saturday morning Springfield shooting

UPDATE: One of the gunshot victims taken to the hospital after police responded to the second incident died Monday.

His name was Jaiden Falls, an 18-year-old Springfield resident. A suspect has not yet been identified, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department.

This is the 12th homicide in Springfield in 2022.

Article originally published July 30, 2022 :

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police officers were called to two crime scenes early Saturday morning and found two people had been shot.

Springfield Police said they were first called to the gas station on South Scenic Avenue between West Walnut and Elm Streets just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The initial call was a “check person” call. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects.

A short time later, officers were called to West Chestnut Expressway and Homewood Avenue to respond to reports of two gunshot victims.

Officers found two men had been shot there. One suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other man who was shot is in critical condition at a Springfield hospital.

Springfield Police told Ozarks First they believed this shooting was not random and that the suspect and the men who were shot knew each other.

Police will continue to investigate and search for the subject. They plan to check surveillance video from nearby businesses and seek out witnesses as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First will update this story as we learn more from police.

