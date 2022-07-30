Parent of young girl found in South Chicago located

Police search for family of young girl found in South Chicago 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have located the parent of a young girl found in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said the child was located in the 8200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.

The girl is said to be between the ages of 2 and 7, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 44 pounds, with brown eyes, black braided hair, and a light brown complexion. The child has birthmarks on the left knee and right side of her ribcage.

Chicago Police Department

She was found in good health with no signs of neglect wearing a size 6x in clothing with no shoes.

No further information was immediately available.