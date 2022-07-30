Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead Obit

Allen Steve Joyner, 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on July 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 11, 1956 in Escambia County, Florida to Leo Joyner and Juanita Baxter Nelson. Steve owned and operated several successful businesses in Jackson and Washington County including J&J Service Center, The Auto Clinic, Beall Tire, and TLS Development. He was always thinking of the next adventure, whether it be business or play, and will be remembered by his family and friends as a very hard worker. Steve held a passion for antique cars, spending time in the outdoors wing shooting and fishing, and always included the ones he loved, especially his grandson, Ashton. Steve loved Washington County and served as both the County Administrator and County Commissioner. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO