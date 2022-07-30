Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead Obit

chipleybugle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chipley Bugle
Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns Obit
Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022, one day shy of her 60th birthday. She passed peacefully in her sleep next to her loving husband, Eddie Dewayne Johns after a long hard battle with COPD. Cindy was...
Chipley Bugle
Allen Steve Joyner Obit
Allen Steve Joyner, 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on July 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 11, 1956 in Escambia County, Florida to Leo Joyner and Juanita Baxter Nelson. Steve owned and operated several successful businesses in Jackson and Washington County including J&J Service Center, The Auto Clinic, Beall Tire, and TLS Development. He was always thinking of the next adventure, whether it be business or play, and will be remembered by his family and friends as a very hard worker. Steve held a passion for antique cars, spending time in the outdoors wing shooting and fishing, and always included the ones he loved, especially his grandson, Ashton. Steve loved Washington County and served as both the County Administrator and County Commissioner. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 1, 2022
Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
WJHG-TV
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FHP: Walton Co. man arrested for D.U.I. manslaughter almost a year after crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is behind bars after a car accident that resulted in one victim being killed and two others being injured last year, authorities said. Florida Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on August 7, 2021 when John Edward Powers was driving southbound in the northbound lane of State […]
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
WJHG-TV
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
BCSO expanding ‘Lifeline’ substance abuse program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is giving $1.5 million to Bay County to fight one of the biggest threats to our local community. Bay County Commissioners approved the FDLE grant on Tuesday so the Bay County Sheriff’s Office can expand its substance abuse treatment program at the Bay County […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
Bay Co. Commission, DOT seeking $200 million to replace DuPont Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners formalized their support for a $200 million grant to replace the DuPont Bridge on Tuesday. They approved a letter of support to accompany the Florida Department of Transportation’s request for $200 million in federal funding. A barge hit the bridge in January, shutting it down for the […]
WJHG-TV
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
wdhn.com
Dothan issues temporary water shut-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a water shutoff advisory for the Circle City. The water will be shut off on Tuesday, August 2nd, between 11:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House, the 2849 Ross Clark Circle location, and AT&T located at 2927 Ross Clark Circle.
WJHG-TV
PCB Police Chief says emergency beach closure ordinance was a ‘great success’
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly two months, Panama City Beach officials have upheld a summer emergency beach closure ordinance for a historically “problem” area of the sandy beach. “The last thing you want to do is come here on vacation and not be able to...
Comments / 1