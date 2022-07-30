ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead Obit

By editor
Chipley Bugle
 3 days ago
chipleybugle.com

Comments / 1

 

Chipley Bugle

Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns Obit

Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022, one day shy of her 60th birthday. She passed peacefully in her sleep next to her loving husband, Eddie Dewayne Johns after a long hard battle with COPD. Cindy was...
SOUTHPORT, FL
Chipley Bugle

Allen Steve Joyner Obit

Allen Steve Joyner, 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on July 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 11, 1956 in Escambia County, Florida to Leo Joyner and Juanita Baxter Nelson. Steve owned and operated several successful businesses in Jackson and Washington County including J&J Service Center, The Auto Clinic, Beall Tire, and TLS Development. He was always thinking of the next adventure, whether it be business or play, and will be remembered by his family and friends as a very hard worker. Steve held a passion for antique cars, spending time in the outdoors wing shooting and fishing, and always included the ones he loved, especially his grandson, Ashton. Steve loved Washington County and served as both the County Administrator and County Commissioner. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
CHIPLEY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
City
Alford, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Marianna, FL
Chipley, FL
Obituaries
City
Chipley, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 1, 2022

Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

BCSO expanding ‘Lifeline’ substance abuse program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is giving $1.5 million to Bay County to fight one of the biggest threats to our local community. Bay County Commissioners approved the FDLE grant on Tuesday so the Bay County Sheriff’s Office can expand its substance abuse treatment program at the Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. Commission, DOT seeking $200 million to replace DuPont Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners formalized their support for a $200 million grant to replace the DuPont Bridge on Tuesday. They approved a letter of support to accompany the Florida Department of Transportation’s request for $200 million in federal funding. A barge hit the bridge in January, shutting it down for the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan issues temporary water shut-off

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a water shutoff advisory for the Circle City. The water will be shut off on Tuesday, August 2nd, between 11:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House, the 2849 Ross Clark Circle location, and AT&T located at 2927 Ross Clark Circle.
DOTHAN, AL

