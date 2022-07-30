Biden nominates utility's ex-board chair to rejoin panel

spectrumlocalnews.com
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned...
Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan...
Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
Loophole allows voters to change NY political affiliation for primary — for now
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A loophole caused by redistricting litigation currently allows for already registered voters in New York to change their political affiliation up to and the day of the August 23 primary. However, sources told Spectrum News 1 there is the possibility that loophole may still be closed.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter...
Trump loyalist wins GOP primary for post overseeing Arizona elections after embracing election fallacies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump loyalist wins GOP primary for post overseeing Arizona elections after embracing election fallacies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases causing him to...
'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards
An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
Bright future? Looking into alternative energy plans for North Carolina
Last week, Duke Energy's Katherine Neebe was our guest, and she outlined the company's sustainability goals and the future of energy. As you might imagine, not everyone agrees with Duke Energy's plan for the future. So, this week we have a couple industry experts from the renewable energy sector to give their viewpoints and talk much more specifically about a debate with a deadline that's under intense scrutiny right now. It will impact your bills, how we produce energy, and the future of energy.
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
