Centralia Man, 70, Summits All Five Washington Volcanoes in One Season
Former principal with Centralia School District Neal Kirby turned 70 in April and decided he wanted to summit all five of Washington’s volcanoes before his next birthday. Over the weekend, he completed his goal, wrapping up his climb at Glacier Peak in Snohomish County. Kirby was joined by Jake...
Seattle Breaks Record With Sixth Day of 90-Degree Temps
On Sunday afternoon, Seattle broke its record for the longest number of days in a row with temperatures above 90 degrees. But after hitting that milestone, the weather will be relatively cooler on Monday. Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the heat inched above 90, making it the sixth day in a...
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
Sweet Relief: Cooler Weather Is Coming to South Sound, Forecaster Says
After a week of scorching temperatures and sleepless nights, the South Sound has earned itself a break in the form of cooler weather, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The cool down begins Monday, said meteorologist Matthew Cullen. "It's a break from the very hot pattern that we...
Police in Thurston County Are Looking for Man Who Robbed Area Pizza Business
Lacey police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business last week while armed. On July 27, police say the man robbed a Domino's Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE, which is near College Street Southeast at Yelm Highway Southeast. The man, who is considered armed and...
Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election
The Thurston County Auditor's Office will conduct a random audit of Tuesday's Primary Election at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. It will be held in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite F, in Tumwater. Observers of the audit will be appointed by the Democratic and Republican...
