A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO