ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Seattle Breaks Record With Sixth Day of 90-Degree Temps

On Sunday afternoon, Seattle broke its record for the longest number of days in a row with temperatures above 90 degrees. But after hitting that milestone, the weather will be relatively cooler on Monday. Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the heat inched above 90, making it the sixth day in a...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday

A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sweet Relief: Cooler Weather Is Coming to South Sound, Forecaster Says

After a week of scorching temperatures and sleepless nights, the South Sound has earned itself a break in the form of cooler weather, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The cool down begins Monday, said meteorologist Matthew Cullen. "It's a break from the very hot pattern that we...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Obituaries
State
Washington State
Washington State
Washington Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy