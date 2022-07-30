ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several incumbents seek seats in Buckeye-area school districts

By Jason W. Brooks Mail
Daily Independent
BUCKEYE — Many of the incumbent school board members in Buckeye-area districts are seeking reelection this November.

In the Liberty Elementary School District, Board President Mark Aguire and board members Paul Jensen and Bryan Parks are competing for a pair of four-year terms. The district’s K-8 campuses are generally in the Goodyear and Buckeye areas.

Jensen and Parks were both appointed within the past year and must run this year. Jensen was appointed in January and Parks was appointed in October 2021.

Jensen previously served multiple elected terms on the board before stepping down, then was appointed to return to the board after a resignation.

Because Jensen and Parks are both seeking four-year terms, challenger Kristopher Kenyon is running unopposed for the lone two-year term up when voters fill out their ballots in the all-mail election.

Total voter participation in the Liberty election could be boosted by the bond and 15% maintenance and override questions also on the ballot. District voters narrowly decided to reject requested ballot measures in November of both 2020 and 2021.

In the Buckeye Union High School District, only one of the five board members is running for reelection this year. Maggie Lara is running uncontested for reelection in the district, which includes Buckeye Union, Estrella Foothills and Youngker high schools.

In the Buckeye Elementary School District, President Jane Hunt, member Gina Ragsdale and challenger Danielle Cornell will vie for two spots on the board.

The final day for Arizonans to register for the November elections is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Maricopa County residents can register to vote through elections.maricopa.gov and can also use that site to track their ballot through a dashboard.

Ballots will be mailed out and voting locations and drop boxes will be made available Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The last day to request a ballot by mail will be Oct. 27. The last day to mail back a postmarked ballot will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 — one week before the election.

Daily Independent

