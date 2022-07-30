www.everythinglubbock.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
everythinglubbock.com
AG Paxton announces formation of a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Attorney General Paxton today [Tuesday] announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (7/31/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. “A Drive For Texas,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign tour, recently visited Snyder, Lubbock, Muleshoe and many other communities across West Texas. Talking Points anchor Ryan Chandler road shotgun with O’Rourke for a candid one-on-one conversation about his campaign and efforts to win over “deep red” West Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — With a new school year on the horizon and inflation continuing to raise the price of goods, families in several states will have the opportunity this weekend to finish up their back-to-school shopping and save a little money while doing so. Since 1999, Texans have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Judge: No gag order in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — There will be no official gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. That’s the decision a South Carolina judge handed down Tuesday. According to The State Newspaper, Judge Clifton Newman denied a request for all records in the case to be sealed and any witnesses or people involved in the case can talk outside of court.
everythinglubbock.com
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought. McAllen Public Utility on Monday ordered Stage Two water restrictions, meaning residents and business owners can...
everythinglubbock.com
What sports movie did one study say is the most obsessed in Texas?
HOUSTON (CW39) — We get different studies and lists about what state has this and what state loves that, so when we get “The Sports Movie Your State Is Most Obsessed With,” it’s interesting to see what they have for Texas. Friday Night Lights? Or Varsity...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock over 6 inches below normal on rainfall so far in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region over the last few weeks, drought conditions continue to persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport only recorded 0.10 inches of rainfall during the month of July. The month...
RELATED PEOPLE
everythinglubbock.com
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
everythinglubbock.com
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if the Longhorns aren’t in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 top-prize-winning ticket from the Monday...
everythinglubbock.com
Back to School Supply Drives in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Families, caregivers, teachers, and students are all looking for ways to get the supplies they need for this school year. FOX 44 has created a list of events here in Central Texas that will help your child get ready to go back to school inexpensively:
Comments / 0