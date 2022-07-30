MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Seeking Outfield Help Ahead of 2022 Deadline

bleacherreport.com
MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors on Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and more before trade deadline
Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the
Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'
Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Near Deal for Nats Star Amid Dodgers, Cardinals Buzz
It's looking increasingly like Juan Soto has played his last game for the Washington Nationals. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Padres are "getting close" to acquiring Soto:. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com added that the belief is the Padres are gaining momentum for a deal:. Those reports...
Padres' Updated 2022 Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade
The San Diego Padres reportedly provided a massive boost to their World Series chances with a blockbuster deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details of the agreement, which is still...
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
MLB Rumors: 'Growing Sense' Juan Soto, Josh Bell Are Traded to Padres
With hours to go before the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the San Diego Padres appear to be the front-runner in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, there is a "growing sense" around the league that the Padres will land the 23-year-old All-Star and perhaps get Josh Bell in the same package from the Washington Nationals.
Juan Soto, Josh Bell Traded to Padres; Nationals to Get C.J. Abrams, More
The San Diego Padres acquired star right fielder Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of MLB's trade deadline Tuesday. Washington received shortstop C.J. Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin Susana and first baseman/DH Luke Voit. MLB Network's Jon Morosi,...
Yankees Trade Rumors: Teams Inquired About Gleyber Torres Around Deadline
The New York Yankees have received "inquires" about veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. The Bronx Bombers are running out of time to get something across the line, with the 2022 MLB trade deadline due to expire at 6 p.m. ET. New York has been...
Nats' Juan Soto on Trade Rumors: 'I'm Just Another Player, Another Employee Here'
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto addressed his feelings concerning the flurry of rumors about his future ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Soto homered in Monday night's 7-3 loss to the New York Mets in what could end up being his final game with the Nats. "I feel good where...
Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays
The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
How Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade to Padres Impacts 2022 World Series Race
The National League pennant race has shifted dramatically with the San Diego Padres on the verge of acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Padres will send MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and one other Major League player to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Soto and Bell.
Yankees Reportedly Trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Clayton Beeter
The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to trade outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times confirmed a deal is done, pending physicals. Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets reported the Dodgers will send minor...
David Robertson Traded to Phillies from Cubs for Prospect Ben Brown
The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen ahead of the stretch run. The National League East club announced it landed relief pitcher David Robertson in a deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Pitching prospect Ben Brown is headed back to the Cubs. ESPN's Jeff...
Yankees News: Jordan Montgomery Traded to Cardinals for Harrison Bader
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is often about non-contending teams trading their notable players to contenders so they can rebuild for the future, but two playoff contenders made a deal just before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. The New York Yankees announced they sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the...
Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta
The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet. The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided...
Juan Soto Trade Makes Padres True World Series Contenders—in 2022 and Beyond
After months of constantly changing speculation involving the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Cardinals, Rangers, Mariners and others, it was the San Diego Padres who won the Juan Soto sweepstakes on the morning of MLB's trade deadline Tuesday. For the superstar right fielder and first baseman Josh Bell, the Padres sent the...
Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and as expected, it was a wild day of wheeling and dealing. The big deal of the summer—and arguably one of the biggest in MLB history—came early on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive return of young talent.
MLB Twitter Bashes Mike Rizzo, Nationals for Trade Package for Juan Soto, Josh Bell
The San Diego Padres pulled it off. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres are acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Eric Hosmer will be heading to Washington as well. Depending on whether they re-sign Soto,...
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
