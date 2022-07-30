MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Seeking Outfield Help Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO