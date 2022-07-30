ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Child drowns in bathtub in central Fresno home, police say

 3 days ago

Detectives with Fresno Police Department's Family Justice Bureau are investigating a child drowning in central Fresno.

Investigators say officers were called to Clinton and Del Mar for reports of a one-year-old that had drowned.

When officers arrived, they found the child's parents performing CPR.

Based on preliminary information, they say it appears the child was left alone in a bathtub with another child when the tragedy occurred.

Investigators say at this point, there is no official determination on criminal negligence. The investigation is ongoing.

