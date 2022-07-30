Castanets’ Ray Raposa Dead At 41

During the first pandemic summer, the Richmond-based musician (and music publicist) James Goodson started posting power-pop songs as Dazy, and in the couple years since then he’s amassed quite the collection of them. We named his 2021 EP The Crowded Mind one of the best of 2021. Today, he’s back with a pair of new tracks, “Rollercoaster Ride” and “Peel,” which arrive alongside the news that Dazy has signed to the Philadelphia label Lame-O Records. Both songs are blissed-out energy blasts, the former breezy and bright and the latter a little more twisted but still plenty catchy. Check out both below.

