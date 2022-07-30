Castanets’ Ray Raposa Dead At 41

www.stereogum.com
Related
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Stereogum
James Gang Reuniting For Ohio Veterans Benefit With Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys, Breeders
The James Gang haven’t performed since 2006, but they’re getting together again this fall for a stacked arena show in Columbus benefitting veterans’ services. On Nov. 13 at Nationwide Arena, Joe Walsh and the boys will top a VetsAid bill comprising an all-star cast of Ohio natives. Warren, Ohio product Dave Grohl is billed as a special guest, presumably sitting in with the headliners. Also on deck: Nine Inch Nails (Cleveland), the Black Keys (Akron), and the Breeders (Dayton). Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 5 at 10AM ET.
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Delivers Jubilant New Album 'RENAISSANCE'
Beyoncé’s latest studio album RENAISSANCE has arrived. Clocking in at just a little over one hour, the exuberant 16-track record features guest appearances from Beam on “ENERGY” and Grace Jones and Tems on “MOVE,” and the likes of Mike Dean, 070 Shake, The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq and more provided production work. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are also credited in the album as the track “ENERGY” samples Kelis’ “Get Along With You,” which was produced by the pair, while Sabrina Claudio and Syd are listed as songwriters for the cut “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” along with contributions from Lucky Daye, Honey Dijon, Drake, JAY-Z and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Will Sheff – “Estrangement Zone”
Okkervil River leader Will Sheff has announced his debut solo album, Nothing Special, which will be out in October. He recorded it with his Okkervil bandmates Will Graefe and Benjamin Lazar Davis, as well as Christian Lee Hutson, Dawes’ Griffin Goldsmith, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Zac Rae. The album also features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and Fruit Bats/Bonny Light Horseman’s Eric D. Johnson. It was engineered by John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore over three separate sessions.
Stereogum
Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza
Lil Durk was injured after a pyrotechnic hit his face during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Video from the performance shows Lil Durk reeling after walking through an on-stage explosion; after covering his face and taking a moment, he finished the set as planned. In an Instagram post on...
Stereogum
Guy Fieri Is Apparently Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour
Apparently the only thing Guy Fieri loves more than Mac Daddy mac n cheese and chicken avocado egg rolls is Rage Against The Machine. That’s right, the mayor of Flavortown himself is following RATM on their ongoing reunion tour. According to social media, he was at the 7/27 Cleveland show (where he met openers Run The Jewels), the 7/29 show in Pittsburg (where a video of him holding a drink and a cigar went viral), and last night’s show in Raleigh, where he appeared on the Jumbotron.
Michael Bublé fights back tears as his son plays his song on piano after recovering from cancer
Bublé's son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Dazy – “Rollercoaster Ride” & “Peel”
During the first pandemic summer, the Richmond-based musician (and music publicist) James Goodson started posting power-pop songs as Dazy, and in the couple years since then he’s amassed quite the collection of them. We named his 2021 EP The Crowded Mind one of the best of 2021. Today, he’s back with a pair of new tracks, “Rollercoaster Ride” and “Peel,” which arrive alongside the news that Dazy has signed to the Philadelphia label Lame-O Records. Both songs are blissed-out energy blasts, the former breezy and bright and the latter a little more twisted but still plenty catchy. Check out both below.
Stereogum
Inclination – “Epidemic” (Feat. Indecision’s Tom Sheehan)
The Louisville hardcore band Inclination have been kicking around for a few years now — their second release When Fear Turns To Confidence made our Great EPs From 2019 list — and today they’re announcing their debut full-length album, Unaltered Perspective, which is out in October. It includes “Thoughts And Prayers” and “A Decision,” two tracks the band released earlier this year, and now they’re sharing the harrowing “Epidemic,” which features guest vocals from Indecision’s Tom Sheehan.
Stereogum
Kal Marks – “Everybody Hertz”
This week, Kal Marks are releasing a new album, My Name Is Hell, the follow-up to 2018’s Universal Care and the Boston-based group’s first with a new lineup. We’ve heard “Ovation‘ and the title track from it so far, and today they’re sharing one more single, which comes with the winking title “Everybody Hertz.”
Stereogum
Ducks Ltd. – “In Between Days” (The Cure Cover) (Feat. Jane Inc.)
Earlier this year, the jangly Canadian band Ducks Ltd. announced a new covers series called The Sincerest Form Of Flattery and shared their take on Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Head On,” with a guest feature from Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Today, they’re back with the next installment in that series, a cover of the Cure’s “In Between Days.” For this one, they recruited the punctuation-aligned Band To Watch Jane Inc. to help them out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “One Year Stand”
Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.
Stereogum
Surprise Chef – “Money Music”
Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.
Stereogum
John Cale – “Night Crawling”
Back in 2020, John Cale released a new solo track, “Lazy Day” and teamed up with Kelly Lee Owens for the great “Corner Of My Sky.” Last year, he remained in the spotlight thanks to Todd Haynes’ excellent Velvet Underground documentary. And today, Cale is sharing a new single, “Night Crawling,” ahead of some performances that are taking place this fall, his first since the pandemic.
Stereogum
2nd Grade – “Strung Out On You”
In 2020, the Philadelphia-based musician Peter Gill released Hit To Hit, an extremely catchy and overstuffed collection of indie-pop songs with his band 2nd Grade. Last year, Gill re-recorded 2nd Grade’s debut, Wish You Were Here Tour. And just last week, Friendship — one of the other bands Gill plays in — released a new record, the Album Of The Week-worthy Love The Stranger. Busy man! Today, Gill is announcing a new 2nd Grade album, Easy Listening, which will be out in September. It’s “only” 16 tracks — a step down from Hit To Hit‘s 24 songs — but lead single “Strung Out On You” suggests that Gill will make every one of those count.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
VIAL – “Embryo”
Last year, the Minneapolis band VIAL released their sophomore album, LOUDMOUTH. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, a fiery one called “Embryo,” which is a benefit song with all proceeds going to the nonprofits Gender Justice and the National Network Of Abortion Funds in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Slide the rug out from under me/ Take away my reproductive rights/ I’m just an incubator/ Yeah, a vessel to create unwanted human life,” go the song’s opening lines. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Legendary Music Exec Mo Ostin Dead At 95
Mo Ostin, the legendary Warner Brothers exec and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, has reportedly died of natural causes. He was 95. The news was confirmed by Warner Records co-chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman Tom Corson, who said in a statement: “Mo was one of the greatest record men of all time and a prime architect of the modern music business. For Mo, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realize their vision.”
Stereogum
Winter – “atonement” (Feat. Hatchie)
Winter is the eponymous project of the Los Angeles-based musician Samira Winter, who has been putting out dreamy music under the name for a few years. Today, she’s announcing a new album called What Kind Of Blue Are You?. Its lead single “atonement” features Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam & Joe Agius; Winter will play in Hatchie’s band later this year on some European dates that Winter will also open for.
Stereogum
Year Of The Bunny: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti Is The Biggest Album Of 2022
Maybe you’ve heard, but this longtime weekly column is about to go monthly. While I’m excited to mix up my contributions to this site, I definitely couldn’t let a pop-column pivot take place without a long-overdue tribute to Bad Bunny, who has no doubt enjoyed the most successful year in pop so far. In fact, last week Billboard declared that the Latin trap / reggaeton innovator’s 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has overtaken the once-unassailable Encanto soundtrack as the year’s most popular album in the US. Also this past week, former President Obama added Bad Bunny and Bomba Estereo‘s “Ojitos Lindos” to his 2022 summer playlist. Not bad for a start, and the rabbit hole goes much deeper than that.
Comments / 0