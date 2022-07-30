ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Fallout TV series: 5 things we want (and don't want) from Amazon's show

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Extensive flashbacks? I never thought I'd say this, but yes please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcB4x_0gyq9P5W00
(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Fallout TV series from Amazon Studios is now in production. We have a few details, like a cast that includes Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, and Ella Purnell, and we know some of the creators worked on shows like HBO's Westworld. We've even seen some leaked behind-the-scenes photos of the set and power armor. Neato.

But there's plenty we still don't know about it, like the plot, the characters, or even the specific setting. Is the Fallout TV series based on one of the games? Is it a completely original script? Is Dogmeat confirmed? Will Walton Goggins walk around in a crouch collecting garbage for 60 minutes each episode because another settlement needs his help?

Making a TV show based on a game is tricky. For every hit like Castlevania, Arcane, or The Witcher (which is really based on the books, though it's hard to believe the show would have been made if the games hadn't been so popular) there are TV adaptations like Halo that aren't quite as universally loved.

Luckily we're here to help any creators of the Fallout TV series who might just happen to be refreshing the PC Gamer website hoping for some ideas for their show which, again, is currently in production. Here are 5 things we want (and don't want) from the Fallout TV series.

1. Cool it on the desert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvKqO_0gyq9P5W00
(Image credit: Obsidian)

I don't want to bash deserts: they can be extraordinarily beautiful places even though they mainly consist of sand and little else. Production-wise, A Bunch Of Sand is a logical location for a show about the post-apocalypse since you don't have to worry about airbrushing out modern cities, lovely green trees, or other non-apocalyptic stuff in the background. And games like Fallout: New Vegas are entirely based in the desert, so it's also a logical choice for the show. Nothing says wasteland like a bunch of nothing as far as the eye can see.

But man, I hope the Fallout show goes easy on the desert locations because I am officially burned out on deserts. I mostly blame Star Wars for its baffling Tatooine fetish: It's the most boring, least science-fictiony-looking place in the galaxy and yet it's the centerpoint of so much of the recent Star Wars stuff, from Boba Fett to Obi-Wan. Can't a Death Star sidle up in orbit and just blow Tatooine into big sandy chunks already so we can move on from it forever? And don't forget Dune, the other big sci-fi thing of the past year that is currently becoming Dune, Part 2: More Desert. Give me ruined cities, skeletal suburbs, and trashed towns, please. I'm done with deserts.

2. Pre-war flashbacks, and lots of them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n676N_0gyq9P5W00
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Normally I'm not a fan of extensive flashbacks in a TV series. I'm more interested in the urgency of the present storyline, and it can be kind of annoying when you're hoping to see current events transpire and unfold only to be yanked into a lengthy flashback that gives more context but doesn't really further the story. Too many flashbacks can feel like a plot is treading water rather than progressing.

But I'd really love to spend time in pre-war Fallout, something we don't get to do much of in the games. The bizarre retro-future of pre-nuked America is something I'd like to see in great detail instead of just a brief glimpse before the bombs start falling. I've spent so much time in the post-apocalypse that I think more than anything else I'd really love to spend some quality time in the pre-apocalypse. An entire episode, if possible.

3. Keep the darkness and gore, but also the humor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UewhX_0gyq9P5W00
(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Fallout games can be incredibly dark, from the basic premise (global nuclear war) to the finer details (human experimentation, cannibalism, child slavery, and so on). It's also incredibly gory, with plenty of bursting heads and flying limbs. There's even a perk called Bloody Mess that can occasionally make an enemy simply explode. It's gross!

But the darkness and gore work largely because the Fallout games also have a strong sense of humor that takes the edge off all that constant grimness. A show like HBO's Game of Thrones had very little humor and could leave you feeling bummed out after an episode. But another Amazon show, The Boys, is often dark and incredibly gory (not to mention brimming with highly relevant social commentary), but still has a sense of humor that makes the horrible, blood-drenched nightmare a lot of fun. Hopefully, the Fallout TV series will be bleak as hell and splattered with blood, but not take itself too seriously.

4. Use lore as springboard, not a roadmap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nPVz_0gyq9P5W00
(Image credit: Bethesda)

I don't know if you recall the controversy The Brotherhood of Steel caused in Fallout 76. Since 76 took place so early on the Fallout timeline, there was endless arguing from certain fans about how the BOS couldn't possibly be present on the east coast in 2102 when it didn't begin operating in California for another 30 years or so.

I agree it can be jarring when something doesn't fit into all the self-assigned lore homework you've been doing for the past couple decades, but there's another way to look at it. The benefit that made-up videogame history has over actual history is that you can go ahead and rewrite it and it doesn't actually hurt anyone.

There's plenty of examples of chucking out established lore and still making something entertaining. Marvel movies, for instance. Tony Stark is famously an alcoholic in the comics but that was only briefly touched on in a single (terrible) scene in one (terrible) Iron Man movie, and he's still an enjoyable character. Thanos originally killed half the galaxy because he was simping for Death, not because of overpopulation, which isn't as much fun as an explanation but still propels the movies along. In the comics, Hawkeye is a really interesting character, but in the movies they made him the most boring person in the entire world. Okay, that last one is a bad example.

My point is, you don't need to be strictly adherent to established lore to make an entertaining show, and there's no need to feel painted into a corner by a couple lines of text someone wrote down 25 years ago while making a videogame. While there may be some resistance, fans will accept changes to lore as long as the new stories are good ones.

5. A better economy than caps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyJDb_0gyq9P5W00
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Small request, but could we ditch the bottle caps as currency in the Fallout show? It made some sense originally, since caps were backed by clean water (the caps were used to seal bottles) and the NCR. But it doesn't make sense for every location in the country to use them as currency. Just because caps are metal and round like coins doesn't make them, y'know, actual coins. It's just a bit silly.

Bullets were originally considered as money for Fallout games, but that would leave players unwilling to fire their guns for fear of winding up broke. For a TV show, I think ammo makes far more sense as a currency than caps. In a post-apocalypse filled with feral ghouls and super mutants, bullets would be extremely valuable no matter where you were. Plus it would be fun after a firefight, with everyone left alive counting up how much money they just lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aCDr_0gyq9P5W00

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut: 'I'm in Awe' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum is smitten -- personally and professionally -- with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The couple is currently on location in Yucatan to film Pussy Island, with Kravitz directing and Tatum acting. Speaking exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Amazon Studios#Video Game#Hbo
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy