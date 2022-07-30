Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

www.wnky.com
Related
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear announces cooling centers to battle heat in flooded counties; death toll reaches 37
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Beshear announced eight cooling centers are opening in eastern Kentucky following historic floods. In the next few days, there is an isolated threat of rain, but extreme heat poses a danger for those without power, particularly seniors and other vulnerable people, according to a release by Beshear’s office. The heat index is expected to peak at about 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more in some locations.
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear: Death toll from flooding rises to 30
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts after the damaging floods in eastern Kentucky. The governor reported severe weather is continuing in the region as the death toll continues to rise. “If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this...
wnky.com
Eastern Kentucky still suffers from effects of historic flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Though the rain was last week, the damage remains in the eastern parts of Kentucky. Many homes and businesses have been destroyed as a result of unimaginable flooding and 37 are determined dead with countless more missing. The flooding in Eastern Kentucky in largely in...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Beshear orders flag to half-staff in honor of flood victims
FRANKFOR, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear ordered Monday that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic eastern Kentucky floods that began July 26. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at...
wnky.com
Local spiritual healer helping efforts in eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A spiritual healer from Bowling Green is one of the seven Red Cross volunteers from our community helping in eastern Kentucky. Deane Oliva specializes in helping heal people who are hurting while they are going through tough times. Oliva is talking to people who just lost everything, trying...
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
wnky.com
BG’s veterans help flood victims; donators beware GoFundMe scammers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green VFW Post 1298 served as a donation drop off when the tornado struck. Now once again, local VFW, American Legion and AMVETS members are stepping up to serve Kentuckians in need. You can drop off donations at Bowling Green’s VFW Post as a...
Comments / 0