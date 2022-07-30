rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Progressive Ag Safety Day gives kids lessons for on and off farm
FAIRBURY, NE — Safety is the name of the game Tuesday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. "It's so wonderful to bring it back this year," Progressive Ag Safety Day Coordinator and Jefferson Community Health and Life Public Relations Director Lana Likens said. "Through '20 and '21 with Covid, we just felt it wasn't what we ought to do."
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
News Channel Nebraska
No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker football player delivers 'Look Like Somebody' message
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Last Friday the Husker football players and staff had a team meeting that was directed by a former player in hopes of sparking inspiration. Huskers 1983 starting receiver, Ricky C. Simmons is now a motivational speaker. Simmons took the opportunity to premiere a full-feature documentary about his...
klkntv.com
Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing
DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
News Channel Nebraska
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Dunoon, Scotland to Archibald and Clara (Michie) Ferrol. Margaret married Michael Borzekofski on February 24, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed animal rescue, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
AOL Corp
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week
A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the last week. In total, 28 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $703,054. The average price per square foot ended up at $328.
The Nebraska City News Press
Hey – Wait a Minute…
Granted – I would like some cooler weather – and like everyone else in agriculture, I would be so grateful for a cloudy day with a steady, gentle rain! But – I am nowhere, no way, ready for fall!. So – please quit advertising all of the...
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
1011now.com
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at JCPenney that caused $20,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism at JCPenney inside Gateway Mall that caused around $20,000 worth of damages. On Monday, an employee reported the vandalism to police. They told officers someone had broken into the store sometime between 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. That...
Nebraska Football: 3 breakout candidates for the 2022 season
The 2022 season is right around the corner and Nebraska football is kicking it off in Week 0 against Northwestern. Let’s see who could break out. Scott Frost is facing a ton of pressure heading into the 2022 season after going 3-9 last year with Nebraska football. The program...
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
