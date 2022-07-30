ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU's Opening Nights director Jennifer Wright Allen is up and running

By Marina Brown
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Like a chef who is thrilled for you to taste what they’ve prepared, or the talented teacher who’s selected a dozen books they know you will love, Jennifer Wright-Allen, the new Director of Florida State University’s Opening Nights, says, “I am eager to bring amazing talent to the Ruby Diamond stage — performers who, with raw emotion and passion will make direct connections with an audience, who will touch others’ lives from the stage, who will create memories.”

For this, the 25th anniversary of Opening Nights, there is quiet enthusiasm heard in the voice of Wright-Allen, who herself brings over 20 years’ experience in theater direction and management to Tallahassee.

Assuming the position of Director of Opening Nights from her predecessor, Michael Blachly, Wright-Allen has only been in town for eight weeks, but already the Kansas native has fallen in love with what she’s seen.

“Railroad Art Park, the museums, the history… I can’t wait to explore further,” Wright-Allen said. For now though, she is preparing for the initial production of 2022-23’s Opening Nights when ABBA: The Concert, a tribute show, comes to town on Aug. 3.

Arts in the family

The second offering, Sept. 21, will be just as music-filled and colorful when the Iranian dance company staibdance performs "fence."

Measured, optimistic, and clearly enjoying the run-up to the new season, Wright-Allen sounds happily in control. For daunting as it may sound, the detailed budgeting, scheduling, and organizing of bookings and presentations of performing artists is what Wright-Allen seems made for. Perhaps it is in her genes.

“My mother is a visual artist, my father was a theatre and opera enthusiast who enjoyed retirement working as a docent in a museum. I played piano. I didn’t go into the arts as profession right away,” she laughs, “But I got there as soon as I could.”

After working for some years after college as a paralegal, she went on for a Masters in Communication at Wichita State University, and was soon hired in the marketing department of the live-performance venue, the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita.

Encouraging younger audiences, using social media, and eventually helping to plan more varied programming, it didn’t take long for Wright-Allen’s organizational skills to be noticed, nor for her to be promoted to its Executive Director, where she spent the next 13 years renovating and updating the 1922 theatre building along the way.

The 36-year-old’s horizons had expanded when she took on another role that would challenge her for the next half decade. “I moved to Lufkin, Texas, as Director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, which oversaw productions at the 898-seat Temple Theatre and the 450-seat Pines Theatre.”

There, with a $1.3 million budget, Wright-Allen brought top-ranked programming as well as emphasized community arts education as a must.

Education and 'performance routes'

And so, what does Wright-Allen see as her goals for her new home, Tallahassee?

Well, certainly education is a component. “Artist’s residencies, master classes, interactions involving local students opens the arts up to so many more,” Wright-Allen said. She recalls a play, with its own in-school handbook which she produced in Texas—“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” which both entertained and educated.

While most of this year’s programming was pre-booked earlier, Wright-Allen’s goals are those of both an arts specialist and a business woman. “I hope we will present productions that represent the community” she says. “And certainly ones that sell tickets.”

She indicates she will take advantage of “performance routes,” picking off artists who will be on stages nearby to keep an eye on the budget.

She hopes to offer a “mix of genres” to appeal to many tastes. And she is enthusiastic about emerging artists without big names — who are the very ones people will be clamoring for in a year or two.

A place for 'local talent'

“I understand there is a wealth of local musical talent in Tallahassee, as well,” she says. “There’s no reason there’s not a place for them here too.”

And even though Opening Nights has Florida State University in its title, Wright-Allen says that most of her budget will come from the public — from ticket sales, from sponsors, and donations.

“Government support would certainly be welcomed too, of course. It would support tourism, put “heads in beds,” and just add to economic wellness.”

But for now, her focus is on putting “people in seats,” to bringing the vibrancy of performing arts to a “marvelous” venue, and engaging Tallahassee theatre goers for the next wonderful year.

If you go

What: ABBA The Concert, A Tribute To ABBA

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3

Where: Ruby Diamond Auditorium, Florida State University

Cost: $45-$30 openingnights.fsu.edu

Contact: 850-644-7670 or openingnights@fsu.edu

Plan ahead

Opening Nights at Florida State University

25th Anniversary Season -tickets on sale now at

Marina Brown is a guest writer for the Council on Culture & Arts. COCA is the capital area’s umbrella agency for arts and culture (www.tallahasseearts.org

Tallahassee Democrat

