Adrienne Cheatham's Tater Tot Waffles with Candied Bacon

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
2 homemade ice cream sandwich recipes: Chocolate raspberry and PBJ
Dan Langan shares two ice cream sandwich recipes with homemade no-churn ice cream.
Chicken skewers with zucchini, squash: An easy weeknight recipe
Weeknights can be busy, and we get that shortcut meals are a win. But you can make dinner on the fly without compromising flavor. Case in point: These chicken skewers with zucchini, tomato, onion and squash, that only take about 10 minutes to prepare and another 15 minutes to cook.
How to make Choco Taco-inspired ice cream at home
Fans of the ice cream truck classic found out Choco Taco would be discontinued, so here's a recipe to recreate it at home.
Lamb Burgers with Feta-Yogurt Spread
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook patties in skillet until browned and crispy on both sides and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of patties registers 145°F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a large plate or baking sheet. Discard drippings from skillet, but don't wipe skillet clean. Reduce heat under skillet to medium-low. Add brioche buns, cut side down, to skillet; cook until golden brown, about 1 minute. Transfer buns evenly to 4 plates.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Easy Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken Drumsticks with BBQ Sauce
Grilled chicken may sound like a ho-hum option when you’re planning your next grilled meal, but if you make an easy spice rub (with just five ingredients!) and use your favorite ketchup- or tomato-based barbecue sauce (store-bought is great!), it’s easy to turn ordinary chicken drumsticks into a sticky, slightly sweet and nicely charred meal that friends and family will love. Served with potato salad and slices of ice-cold watermelon, you couldn’t ask for a more summer-y meal. Plus, leftovers are delicious cold the next day for a quick and easy meal.
Halloween Chex Mix
No October party is complete without a festive Halloween appetizer. Let this Halloween Chex Mix recipe be the anchor of the table! It's salty and sweet, has tons of candy mix-ins and makes a large batch for a crowd. Add a platter of mummy hotdogs, pumpkin hummus, and spider cookies, and your guests won't think twice about their brimming baskets of candy.
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
Your ultimate guide to making the coziest, cheesiest, crispiest eggplant parmesan
Abbondanza — Italian for "abundance" — is a bi-monthly column from writer Michael La Corte in which the author shares his tips for making traditional Italian-American recipes even better. I've said it before, but Italian-American food culture is truly my kryptonite. While chicken parmesan epitomizes comfort food for...
Paleo Pecan Pie Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon (optional) 1/4 cup extra virgin coconut oil, melted and cooled. 1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flax meal whisked with 2 1/2 tablespoons water) 2 tablespoons almond milk, warm (flavored or unflavored) 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract. 1/8 teaspoon sea salt. Preparation. To Make the Shortbread Crust:
Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing
No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
Quick prep and classic flavors spell success for breakfast time
As consumers return to eating breakfast at restaurants, operators are working overtime to ensure customer satisfaction stays high even amid challenges such as labor shortages and supply chain issues. Diners still want fast service and great-tasting food, and for restaurants that are feeling the crunch of being short-staffed, being able to deliver can be difficult without the help of some strategic menu additions.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
Carbonara Florentine With Turkey Bacon
By adding turkey bacon, throwing in tons of greens and using less cheese, this spin on the classic Roman pasta tastes as luxurious as the original. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium. Add bacon; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate. Cook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return pasta to pot over low; add spinach and toss to wilt. Whisk together eggs, cheese, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in ¼ cup of the reserved cooking liquid into egg mixture; add to hot pasta, tossing constantly over low heat until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Stir in more cooking liquid, ¼ cup at a time, as needed. Stir in bacon, and sprinkle with parsley and red pepper.
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
Apple Pie Ice Cream
This No-Churn Apple Pie Ice Cream recipe is the easiest and fastest way to get your fix of fall flavors in the form of a delicious frozen dessert. This simple recipe has a rich and creamy base that’s been mixed with a homemade apple pie filling, sprinkled, and swirled with some graham cracker “crust” crumbles so that it tastes like you’ve made apple pie a la mode.
Joy Bauer stays cool in the heat with 2 summer rolls
Stop, drop and roll — I’ve whipped up two tasty Vietnamese-style summer rolls to enjoy! If you’re wondering the difference between a spring roll and summer roll, here’s the deal: The summer spin is served cold (no need to heat up the kitchen in the warmer months) whereas the spring version is cooked. Also, the summer roll uses rice flour-based paper, while spring rolls use dough. Different sauces can really make your rolls rock, so feel free to drizzle, dip or completely dunk — you’re the boss of your sauce.
