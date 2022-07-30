Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.

MUNCY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO