www.statecollege.com
Related
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
Dump Truck Catches Fire At Sussex County Intersection (VIDEO)
Emergency crews efficiently battled a dump truck that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection. The blaze was reported at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive in Sparta shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 1, the Sparta Township Fire Department said. Upon arrival, crews found...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
wkok.com
Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Occupant Hospitalized In Cardiac Arrest As Car Plummets Into Sussex County Waters
One person was hospitalized in cardiac arrest after a car plummeted into the water in Sussex County, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the report of a car in the water near Amity Road and found multiple occupants attempting to escape around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, the squad said.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released: Vehicle Struck by Train; Teen Seriously Injured
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield a railroad crossing and was struck by a train in Ferguson Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along State Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
Man dead after possible drowning
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning. Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim. Those witnesses tried to help but were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Flown by STAT MedEvac After Rollover Crash in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were transported by STAT MedEvac following a one-vehicle crash along Sandy Ridge Road on Wednesday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:29 p.m. along Sandy Ridge Road, in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Stephen R. Clark,...
Driver of vehicle involved in crash Sunday morning had fatal medical episode: PSP
Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
Suspect Nabbed After Nassau County Burglary Spree, Police Say
A 57-year-old man is facing charges after police say he committed multiple burglaries on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Plaza Eatery Deli, located at 28 North Station Plaza in Great Neck Plaza, at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Comments / 1