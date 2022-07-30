Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken

people.com
This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling
Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes for When It’s Too Hot to Cook
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has a few ideas if you're not in the mood to cook your dinner in an oven. Here are 3 recipes perfect for hot summer days.
Buttermilk Coleslaw
Summer cookouts and barbecues aren't quite complete without a slightly sweet and tangy coleslaw served alongside ribs or on top of hotdogs or tacos. This classic coleslaw recipe is boosted with the addition of buttermilk, a slightly sour and fermented cow's milk that is easy to find in the chilled section of the grocery store. Whip up this super simple recipe in 10 minutes.
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn't compete with the specialty jars
I tried red sauce from 12 brands, including some restaurant and artisan selections. The best options were the formulas from Michael's of Brooklyn and Rao's Homemade. The Prego, Classico, and Ragù tomato sauces were the worst of the bunch.
Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat
If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Your ultimate guide to making the coziest, cheesiest, crispiest eggplant parmesan
Abbondanza — Italian for "abundance" — is a bi-monthly column from writer Michael La Corte in which the author shares his tips for making traditional Italian-American recipes even better. I've said it before, but Italian-American food culture is truly my kryptonite. While chicken parmesan epitomizes comfort food for...
Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos
"Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the chef and author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts."
This Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe Is A Healthier Version Of The Fast Food Snack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Stop running out to fast food joints for your deep-fried chicken fix. With this...
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.
Andy Saint Ange's Horseradish Cheddar Burgers
"The sauce is the MVP—it has a rich, deep, cheesy goodness with a pungent pop of horseradish," says the executive chef at American Social in Miami. "Top it with chips for texture, and it’s the perfect game-day food."
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
Slow Cooker Birria De Res Tacos Recipe
It's time to elevate your Taco Tuesday cuisine. Instead of relying on the typical ground beef and shredded cheese taco in a store-bought hard shell, take it up a notch by cooking a batch of these birria de res tacos. Birria tacos are known for their flavorful stewy meat served in a crispy shell. We'd recommend completing this meal by serving these tacos with Mexican street corn and refried beans. Now that's a way to celebrate Taco Tuesday!
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype
Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
Low sugar cheesecake recipes everyone can enjoy
We all love a cheesecake, but while the creamy dessert is no doubt delicious, it’s also loaded with sugar and fat – not ideal you are diabetic or following a low-sugar diet. But, with a few tweaks, it can be one of the most diabetic-friendly desserts in your repetoire. These low-sugar (and one vegan!) recipes from Truvia prove it. No bake low sugar honey and berry cheesecakesThis no bake cheesecake is a quick and easy dessert that for minimal effort delivers maximum taste. Layered on top of the crisp biscuit case, the smooth low fat cream cheese is sweetened with...
Fruity Pebbles Treats
Our Fruity Pebbles Treats recipe has a rainbow-colored twist on the classic regular Rice Krispies Treats. These easy, no-bake dessert bars can be made in 10 minutes with mini marshmallows, Fruity Pebbles cereal, butter, and a microwave. Fruity Pebbles Treats. Fruity Pebble Treats are a fun and fruity take on...
