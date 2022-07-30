Two fires in California’s Sierra Nevada have very different outcomes. Why?

lookout.co
Oak Fire live update: Wildfire ‘moving fast,’ jumps road and now threatens structures
A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park quickly spread in the mountainous terrain of Mariposa County threatening to destroy more than 1,000 structures going into late Friday night. All the while, crews had not yet established any type of containment early on against the Oak Fire that had been burning...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Outrage as beach along California’s Lake Tahoe blanketed in trash on 4 July
One corner of America got decidedly less beautiful on Independence Day. Volunteers in an annual trash clean-up effort along California’s Lake Tahoe picked up over 3,400 pounds (1542 kg) on 5 July — much of it from the previous day’s celebrations, reported KRON4 News. The northern California...
Simulation shows tsunami waves as high as 42 feet could hit Seattle in minutes should a major earthquake occur on the Seattle Fault
A simulation released by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shows the impact of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on the Seattle Fault.
Calif. Woman Fatally Mauled by Grizzly Bear in Mont. Was Victim of Rare Predatory Attack
A Grizzly bear had become "food conditioned," which prompted the animal to fatally attack a California woman in western Montana last summer, according to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. An incident report authored earlier this year by the IGBC concluded that the bear had learned to find human food, and...
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)
There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke." The BCWS website said this classification means that...
