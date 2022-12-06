Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:06:11 -0400

wfncnews.com
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 17:43:44 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 17:43:44 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 217 Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. We have erosion, runoff and standing water caused by the Siena Townhome stormwater today. We are asking the town to come up with a stormwater plan and resolve per the UDO. This issue was created by the developer and we need the towns assistance to come up with a plan.
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 21:56:58 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 21:56:58 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 1112 Faithful Pl Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Tree next to my driveway the roots are pushing up underneath the electrical power box next to it. Can you please remove the tree before it...
howafrica.com
Entire Police Department in North Carolina Resigns After First Black Woman Town Manager Hired
The entire police department of a small town in Kenly, North Carolina has reportedly resigned in an apparent protest against Justine Jones, a Black woman who was hired as the town manager two months ago. They claim that she is creating “hostile work environment.”. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson...
Citizen Issue Reported: Sight Distance – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 22:27:31 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 22:27:31 -0400: Sight Distance at Address: 1017 Coram Fields Rd Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. When leaving the cul-de-sac on Coram Fields Road, the sight distance vision to the left is blocked by overgrown vegetation in the street right of way. Vegetation needs to be trimmed or removed. This is a repeat issue.
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Protecting a homeland: New houses threaten ancient ones
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Finding Native American village sites within the U.S. is very rare, but one recently discovered in Johnston County could be in danger. Artifacts and burial mounds in Clayton, N.C. point to the ancient existence of the Tuscarora tribe. The former native village site is part...
WRAL
Public safety incident closes parking deck at RDU
A public safety incident caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International said:. A public safety incident early this morning caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck. Vehicles are not permitted to enter the lot at this time. All traffic is being re-routed to Park Economy 3. We will provide additional guidance when the deck reopens.
WRAL
In 24 hours, Kenly will lose its police chief and full time officers. What's next?
Kenly, N.C. — On Aug. 2, the town of Kenly will lose its police chief and all full-time officers. They turned in their resignation letters two weeks ago, leaving lingering questions as to what the town will do next and if it can operate without a police force all together.
Off-duty Raleigh firefighter on way to a party sees smoke, evacuates house, helps put fire out
"While my wife called 911, I ran to the house, alerted the family and let them know that their house was on fire and that they needed to get out."
cbs17
‘They had guns’: RDU parking garage reopens after safety concern reported, officials said
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement responded to Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to a “safety concern” Tuesday morning, according to RDU officials. Officials said around 6:20 a.m. an arriving passenger called police and said they saw two individuals with weapons in the parking garage, and RDU law enforcement was informed immediately.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
cbs17
Damaged Raleigh I-440 bridge will cost at least $200,000 to repair, NC officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special contractor will start repairs this week on an Interstate 440 bridge in Raleigh that was damaged when a truck hit it Friday, officials said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
cbs17
Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tech real estate companies have profited off the convenience they offer buyers and sellers. Companies can make it easier to go through the process of getting your house on the market or going getting into your dream home. But the Federal Trade Commission says that convenience comes at a cost.
Construction site trash saved from landfills with creative repurposing
Raleigh, N.C. — A new partnership is turning miles and miles of construction trash into treasure. Many have seen countless building sites enclosed by large windscreens which are thrown away when the project ends. Other than advertising and hiding messy construction sites, these windscreens attached have a purpose, says...
beckersdental.com
North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
First tenant set to move into new Raleigh Iron Works development
More than 200 apartment units are going up. There are plans for a pedestrian promenade, restaurants, and office space as part of Raleigh Iron Works.
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
