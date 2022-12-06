ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:06:11 -0400

By News Hound
 3 days ago
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 17:43:44 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 17:43:44 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 217 Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. We have erosion, runoff and standing water caused by the Siena Townhome stormwater today. We are asking the town to come up with a stormwater plan and resolve per the UDO. This issue was created by the developer and we need the towns assistance to come up with a plan.
Citizen Issue Reported: Sight Distance – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 22:27:31 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 22:27:31 -0400: Sight Distance at Address: 1017 Coram Fields Rd Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. When leaving the cul-de-sac on Coram Fields Road, the sight distance vision to the left is blocked by overgrown vegetation in the street right of way. Vegetation needs to be trimmed or removed. This is a repeat issue.
Protecting a homeland: New houses threaten ancient ones

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Finding Native American village sites within the U.S. is very rare, but one recently discovered in Johnston County could be in danger. Artifacts and burial mounds in Clayton, N.C. point to the ancient existence of the Tuscarora tribe. The former native village site is part...
Public safety incident closes parking deck at RDU

A public safety incident caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International said:. A public safety incident early this morning caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck. Vehicles are not permitted to enter the lot at this time. All traffic is being re-routed to Park Economy 3. We will provide additional guidance when the deck reopens.
North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
