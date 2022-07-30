Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.

