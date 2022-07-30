Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

www.fox5atlanta.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Kemp extends Georgia's suspension on gas taxes through mid-September
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the time that Georgia will not collect motor fuel taxes until mid-September. On Twitter Wednesday morning, Kemp announced he has signed two executive orders aimed at continuing to reduce Georgia drivers' pain at the pump. While the governor had previously extended the gas...
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple in Georgia home
BROOKLET, Ga. - A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were found inside their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet, WYFF-TV reported. Their names were not released.
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
Back-to-school giveaways across metro Atlanta
A good portion of north Georgia and metro Atlanta is getting ready to start school. Here are some school supply giveaways to help get everything your student needs.
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
Expert weighs in on Georgia's ability to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - Pregnant women in Georgia can soon list their fetus as a dependent on their state tax returns. "The new rules allow for an exemption on the state tax return for unborn children as soon as the heart beat is detected," said Karen Sedatole, an accounting professor at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
Georgia volunteers head to Kentucky to help after deadly floods
JENKINS, Ken. - The relentless rain last week in eastern Kentucky led to a devastating flooding that left at least 28 people dead and major parts of state filled with the damage caused by the rising waters. Crews say rescue operations for the missing could last several weeks. That will...
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
Safety ‘top of mind’ for parents as Georgia students head back to school
ATLANTA - Thousands of students in counties around the metro Atlanta area will head back to school Monday. That includes students in Atlanta Public Schools and Cobb, Rockdale, Cherokee, Fannin, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, and Paulding counties. "We’re going into with just thoughts of everything that’s going on … everything...
