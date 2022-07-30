ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

By Julia Musto
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
fox5atlanta.com

Kemp extends Georgia's suspension on gas taxes through mid-September

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the time that Georgia will not collect motor fuel taxes until mid-September. On Twitter Wednesday morning, Kemp announced he has signed two executive orders aimed at continuing to reduce Georgia drivers' pain at the pump. While the governor had previously extended the gas...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills

Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Heat suspected in deaths of older couple in Georgia home

BROOKLET, Ga. - A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were found inside their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet, WYFF-TV reported. Their names were not released.
BROOKLET, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia volunteers head to Kentucky to help after deadly floods

JENKINS, Ken. - The relentless rain last week in eastern Kentucky led to a devastating flooding that left at least 28 people dead and major parts of state filled with the damage caused by the rising waters. Crews say rescue operations for the missing could last several weeks. That will...
fox5atlanta.com

Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Safety ‘top of mind’ for parents as Georgia students head back to school

ATLANTA - Thousands of students in counties around the metro Atlanta area will head back to school Monday. That includes students in Atlanta Public Schools and Cobb, Rockdale, Cherokee, Fannin, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, and Paulding counties. "We’re going into with just thoughts of everything that’s going on … everything...
ATLANTA, GA

