Tyrese Praises His ‘Hero’ Will Smith Following Recent Apology Video

www.complex.com
Related
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
Popculture
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor
Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
Love Is Dead: Tyrese Announces In Weird Instagram Post He Is No Longer With Zelie Timothy
Welp, Tyrese will no longer be shaving Zelie Timothy’s lady parts. The singer/actor has many believing that he and Timothy are no longer an item following a series of random a** Instagram posts. Is Tyrese A Single Man? Tyrese Gibson in his typical doing too much fashion is giving his followers the impression that he […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
People
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier
The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Tony Rock Says His Brother Chris Rock Must Be Handsome Now To Be Dating White Actress, Lake Bell
Tony Rock is happy for his brother Chris Rock because people care about who he’s dating. Apparently, he said that people don’t care about who ugly guys are dating and white women don’t usually look at them. so he must be a catch. Chris Rock is said to be dating actress Lake Bell and Gary has all the tea on their relationship and more.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
IGN
Chris Rock Gets a Goat Named 'Will Smith' From Kevin Hart as a Gift
At the Madison Square Garden in New York City, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart held their joint show on Saturday. Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was also the unannounced opener of the show. During an encore performance, Hart gifted Rock with a goat, as he considers him the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance
Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria got married in an intimate and dreamy Beverly Hills ceremony
Eddie Murphy's oldest daughter, Bria, got married on Saturday in Beverly Hills. People reported Bria, 32, married actor Michael Xavier, 36, in front of 250 friends and family. Bria's lace gown was designed by Netta BenShabu.
Comments / 2