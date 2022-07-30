Zack Collins sitting for Blue Jays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are giving Diaz an additional day off after he went 2-for-13 in the weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians. Isaac Paredes will cover third base and bat third while Luke Raley replaces Diaz in the lineup to play right field and bat eighth. Randy Arozarena will bat leadoff as the Rays' designated hitter, with Brandon Lowe batting second and Ji-Man Choi in the cleanup spot.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO