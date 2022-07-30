Alejandro Kirk not in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup

www.numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Ryan McMahon batting sixth for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Josh VanMeter in Pirates' Sunday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. VanMeter is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project VanMeter for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
Yandy Diaz idle for Rays against Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are giving Diaz an additional day off after he went 2-for-13 in the weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians. Isaac Paredes will cover third base and bat third while Luke Raley replaces Diaz in the lineup to play right field and bat eighth. Randy Arozarena will bat leadoff as the Rays' designated hitter, with Brandon Lowe batting second and Ji-Man Choi in the cleanup spot.
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Monday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Joey Bart in Giants' lineup Monday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Bart for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
