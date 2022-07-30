Lakers News: LeBron James’ Foundation To Be Featured On Chris Buescher’s Car During NASCAR Race In Michigan

lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Jerry West Believes Bill Russell Is In Same Class As Jackie Robinson
The NBA world lost a true pioneer on Sunday as legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Even though Russell haunted the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, being a major reason Elgin Baylor and Jerry West never won a championship together, his impact on the game far exceeds the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Set For Meeting With Nets Ownership That Could Determine Kyrie Irving’s Future
After a short period of excitement near the beginning of free agency, the Kyrie Irving-to-Los Angeles Lakers rumors have died down — with L.A.’s fans told to brace for a long summer. Irving has been in Los Angeles recently, helping Phil Handy run practice drills at the Lakers...
Lakers News: Max Christie Credits Michigan State For Helping Him Develop Rebounding Skills
The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Max Christie earlier this year, hoping the Michigan State alum can turn into an impactful 3-and-D wing. Despite his slender frame, the Lakers hope the 6-foot-6 guard will develop into a defensive leader, capable of covering multiple positions and taking on the most challenging assignments. And Christie showed potential on the defensive side of the floor during the Las Vegas Summer League, using his long arms to contest shots and largely staying in front of his opponents.
Darvin Ham Reiterates What Fans Can Expect From Lakers In 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been trying to learn from the mistakes they made over the last couple of years in an attempt to bring back winning basketball to L.A. After betting on small-ball in 2021-22, the Lakers have signed two nominal centers in Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant this summer — one of which will likely partner Anthony Davis in the starting frontcourt. L.A. has also prioritized youth and defensive versatility in free agency, bringing in Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr., among others.
Lakers News: Rare Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Will Be Auctioned As Part Of 150-Card Collection On Aug. 24
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time during his 20-year career, making his NBA trading cards a hot commodity on the collectibles market. Bryant’s cards have yielded record prices twice within the last 18 months. In March 2021, Kobe’s chrome rookie...
Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Shared Special Relationship With Bill Russell
The NBA and its legendary players have continued to inspire others to be like them on the court while also motivating individuals to be the best version of themselves off the court with Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell being two great examples of that. On Sunday, the NBA mourned the...
