Lakers News: LeBron James’ Foundation To Be Featured On Chris Buescher’s Car During NASCAR Race In Michigan

The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been trying to learn from the mistakes they made over the last couple of years in an attempt to bring back winning basketball to L.A. After betting on small-ball in 2021-22, the Lakers have signed two nominal centers in Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant this summer — one of which will likely partner Anthony Davis in the starting frontcourt. L.A. has also prioritized youth and defensive versatility in free agency, bringing in Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr., among others.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO