Danny Jansen starting for Blue Jays on Saturday

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 402 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average with a .671 OPS, 18 home runs,...
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Padres send Eric Hosmer to Red Sox ahead of deadline
The San Diego Padres traded first baseman Eric Hosmer (neck) to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Padres initially agreed to send Hosmer to the Washington Nationals in a package for Juan Soto, but the veteran first baseman exercised his no-trade clause and wound up being replaced in the deal by Luke Voit. He was sent to the Red Sox a few hours later and will presumably take over as the club's primary first baseman for the remainder of the season. That figures to result in less playing time for Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero. In addition to Hosmer, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Corey Rosier, infielder Max Ferguson, and cash considerations from the Padres for left-handed pitcher Jay Groome.
Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting fourth on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will start in right field on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 9.3...
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Rockies' Connor Joe batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. C.J. Cron moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 9.3 FanDuel points...
Yandy Diaz idle for Rays against Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are giving Diaz an additional day off after he went 2-for-13 in the weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians. Isaac Paredes will cover third base and bat third while Luke Raley replaces Diaz in the lineup to play right field and bat eighth. Randy Arozarena will bat leadoff as the Rays' designated hitter, with Brandon Lowe batting second and Ji-Man Choi in the cleanup spot.
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Monday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Rockies' Sam Hilliard batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.8 FanDuel points...
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Garrett Hill on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Eric Haase moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
