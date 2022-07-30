George Springer starting Saturday for Toronto

The San Diego Padres traded first baseman Eric Hosmer (neck) to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Padres initially agreed to send Hosmer to the Washington Nationals in a package for Juan Soto, but the veteran first baseman exercised his no-trade clause and wound up being replaced in the deal by Luke Voit. He was sent to the Red Sox a few hours later and will presumably take over as the club's primary first baseman for the remainder of the season. That figures to result in less playing time for Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero. In addition to Hosmer, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Corey Rosier, infielder Max Ferguson, and cash considerations from the Padres for left-handed pitcher Jay Groome.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO