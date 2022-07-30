ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

George Springer starting Saturday for Toronto

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire

The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Drew Hutchison
numberfire.com

Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 402 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average with a .671 OPS, 18 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers
numberfire.com

Padres send Eric Hosmer to Red Sox ahead of deadline

The San Diego Padres traded first baseman Eric Hosmer (neck) to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Padres initially agreed to send Hosmer to the Washington Nationals in a package for Juan Soto, but the veteran first baseman exercised his no-trade clause and wound up being replaced in the deal by Luke Voit. He was sent to the Red Sox a few hours later and will presumably take over as the club's primary first baseman for the remainder of the season. That figures to result in less playing time for Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero. In addition to Hosmer, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Corey Rosier, infielder Max Ferguson, and cash considerations from the Padres for left-handed pitcher Jay Groome.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting fourth on Sunday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will start in right field on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 9.3...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday

Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Garrett Hill on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Eric Haase moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

James Outman batting ninth for Los Angeles on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Hanser Alberto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Outman for 7.7 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals trade Austin Romine to Cincinnati

Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will move to the Reds as part of a trade deadline day deal. The Cardinals will receive cash considerations. Yadier Molina will start behind the plate for St. Louis on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Rockies' Sam Hilliard batting eighth on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.8 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Eric Haase starting Tuesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Haase is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Haase for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy